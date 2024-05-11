Shels and Peamount take advantage of Galway break to keep pressure on

SHELBOURNE AND PEAMOUNT United both took advantage of Galway United not being in action this weekend with victories to keep the pressure on the league leaders.

With five wins and a draw from their opening six games, unbeaten Galway have set the early pace with 16 points in the Women’s Premier Division.

Shels closed the gap to just a single point with a comfortable 3-0 win away to DLR Waves, although it was far from straightforward after the experienced Pearl Slattery broke the deadlock on 36 minutes.

It wasn’t until seven minutes from time that the Reds made sure of all three points, Slattery adding her second before Rebecca Devereux put the icing on the cake in the 88th minute.

Advertisement

🎥 | GOAL!



Lucy O’Rourke corner 🤝 Pearl Slattery header



The Reds are ahead at the UCD Bowl!



Live on LOITV 👉 https://t.co/xE6fxQiA8t#WLOI | #DLRSHE pic.twitter.com/6u0EtXjUIC — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) May 11, 2024

There was drama in Limerick as champions Peamount left it until the final minute of normal time to find a way through against Treaty United.

Ellen Dolan was the match-winner, producing a clinical piece of play in a packed penalty box that saw her control a cross with her chest and fire a fierce strike low and hard on the swivel.

The Peas are now two adrift of Shels and three off the top with DLR Waves their next opponents at the end of the month.

Cork City moved into fifth spot – above Munster rivals Treaty – with a 2-1 win at home to struggling Shamrock Rovers.

All the action came in the first half, Dorothea Greulich scoring after nine minutes before Lia O’Leary levelled for the Hoops on the half hour mark.

But Collie O’Neill’s side trailed again when Colleen Kennedy netted on 37 minutes and Cork were able to hold firm for the win.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers drew 0-0 with Bohemians, while the late game sees Wexford visit Athlone [7.30pm].