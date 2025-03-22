Shamrock Rovers continue winning start as Shelbourne earn 4-0 win over DLR Waves

Premier Division Results

Bohemians 0-3 Wexford

DLR Waves 0-4 Shelbourne

Peamount United v Galway United – Postponed due to unplayable pitch

Shamrock Rovers 4-1 Treaty United

Athlone Town 2-0 Cork City

Sligo Rovers 0-2 Waterford

SHAMROCK ROVERS CONTINUED their unbeaten start in the Premier Division with a 4-1 win over Treaty United to share top spot with Athlone Town.

Player of the match Emily Corbett supplied a brace for the winners, while Aoife Brophy and Joy Ralph also hit the target to put Rovers on three wins from three.

Jillian O’Toole put Treaty United ahead in the 18th minute at Tallaght Stadium but Corbett produced the equaliser before half-time. Corbett struck again in the 52nd minute to give her side the lead with Brophy and Ralph adding the additional goals in the last half an hour of the game.

Athlone Town climbed up to joint-top after defeating Cork City. Natalie McNally gave the hosts the lead after just two minutes while Kayleigh Shine added their second in the 31st minute.

Shelbourne, who are just one point behind in second place, earned a 4-0 in over DLR Waves.

Leah Doyle got Shels off the mark with a goal on the half-hour mark to give them a 1-0 half-time lead. Mackenzie Anthony doubled their advantage shortly after the start of the second half with Pearl Slattery and Kate Mooney also slotting home their efforts in the final 10 minutes.

Katie McCarn what a finish 😮‍💨👏



Bohs have the lead at Dalymount! pic.twitter.com/QTGHYNxIAr — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 22, 2025

Meanwhile, Bohemians picked up their first win of the league against Wexford. Katie McCarn broke the deadlock after intercepting the ball brilliantly in the middle and launching a quick counter attack before rifling a shot from the edge of the square.

Roisín McGovern put them 2-0 up in the 66th minute before McCarn grabbed her second goal of the game to put the result beyond doubt.

Waterford made history by picking up their first senior win in the women’s league, after coming away from the Showgrounds with a 2-0 win over Sligo Rovers.

History for Waterford!



Olivia Shannon gets the ball into the back of net to get Waterford’s first ever goal in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division!



Follow the game on @SportTG4 pic.twitter.com/T28DutIc9j — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 22, 2025

Olivia Shannon scored their first-ever goal in the senior league after tapping the ball home from a corner in the first half. She took her tally to two for the night after converting a penalty which she won when she intercepted a back-pass to the goalkeeper and was brought down in the penalty area.

The standings after today’s action in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division👇



Galway and Peamount still with a game in hand 🤝 pic.twitter.com/pmdVNWbxzO — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 22, 2025

The clash of Peamount United and Galway United was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.