O'Gorman and Barrett both on target as Peamount hammer Limerick while Cork ease past Kilkenny

FORMER IRELAND STRIKER Aine O’Gorman was on target on Sunday as Peamount United maintained their 100 per cent start to the new season with a 4-0 victory against Limerick.

Megan Lynch broke the deadlock for the Dubliners, who finished runners’-up last season, before O’Gorman doubled her side’s advantage shortly after the half-time interval.

Current Ireland international Amber Barrett ensured the three points with less than half an hour to go, before Eleanor Ryan Doyle added further woe for Limerick at the Markets Field with a fourth.

Elsewhere on Sunday, 2017 FAI Cup champions Cork City made it two wins from their three opening games by easily dispatching Kilkenny United 3-0.

Rachel O’Regan was on the scoresheet with Katie McCarthy nabbing a brace for the visitors.

Yesterday saw last season’s top scorer Rianna Jarrett notch her fifth goal in three games as Wexford Youths saw off Galway 2-1 at IT Carlow, while fellow title hopefuls Shelbourne put five past struggling DLR Waves at Tolka Park.

Women’s National League Series 3:

Wexford Youths 2-1 Galway

Shelbourne 5-0 DLR Waves

Kilkenny 0-3 Cork City

Limerick 0-4 Peamount United

