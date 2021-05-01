Goals either side of the break see Shels come out on top against DLR Waves

Shelbourne 2

DLR Waves 1

GOALS EITHER SIDE of the break from Emily Whelan and Noelle Murray saw Shelbourne come out on top in a 2-1 defeat of DLR Waves this afternoon.

A Carla McManus screamer gave DLR hope late on but the experience of Shelbourne held out in the end.

Katie Malone started brightly for the visitors putting huge pressure on the Shelbourne rearguard alongside Kerry Letmon. Malone broke well for Waves in midfield and raced towards goal but couldn’t get her effort on target seeing her shot rising high over the bar.

Shelbourne had a huge chance to take the lead midway through the first half with Emily Whelan’s effort inching just wide of the post. Gargan and Whelan had linked up brilliantly in the build up on the right wing with Gargan’s ball allowing Whelan to test Badana for the first time.

Whelan worked tirelessly throughout the first half and cut a frustrated figure as the first half progressed with Gleeson doing a fine job in keeping her chances to a minimum.

Catherine Cronin showed brilliant feet moments later to ease past Slattery and into the box. A quick glance allowed her to find Fiona Donnelly to her right. Donnelly unmarked on the edge of the box wound up for a shot but scuffed the ball high into the air allowing Budden to collect.

A pinpoint ball over the top from Jess Ziu moments later fell right into the path of Whelan inside the box. On this occasion, the young striker got her shot away seconds before Badana could save with the ball nestling into the bottom corner of the net.

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw in attendance. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A cool finish from the penalty spot by Noelle Murray doubled the lead for Shelbourne just before the hour mark with Moynihan awarding the penalty for a Waves handball.

Substitute Carla McManus pulled a goal back for Waves with a stunning strike from thirty five yards. Budden scrambled to get herself back into position but there was no stopping a spectacular strike from McManus.

Barnes had a chance in injury time to level the game on the end of a set piece but her effort hit the side netting and wide.

Shelbourne: Amanda Budden; Jessica Gargan, Pearl Slattery, Jamie Finn, Jessie Stapleton; Ciara Grant, Rachael Graham, Jessica Ziu; Noelle Murray, Saoirse Noonan, Emily Whelan.

DLR Waves: Eve Badana; Aoife Brophy, Niamh Prior, Jessica Gleeson; Rachel Doyle, Fiona Donnelly (Carla McManus 62′), Catherine Cronin (Shauna Carroll 76′), Nadine Clare, Niamh Barnes; Kerri Letmon (Zoe Leonard 62′), Katie Malone (Avril Briierley 84′).