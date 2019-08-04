Galway WFC hammer Limerick in only WNL game of the weekend

IN THE ONLY Women’s National League game to take place this weekend, Galway WFC handed out a 6-1 beating to Limerick at Market’s Field.

Three games were postponed due to the involvement of several players in the Ireland squad for today’s clash against World Cup champions USA.

Wexford Youths vs DLR Waves, Peamount United vs Cork City and Kilkenny United vs Shelbourne will all be rescheduled.

American McKenna Doyle bagged a brace for Galway WFC, while Chloe Singleton, Sadbh Doyle and Aoife Thompson hit the net, in addition to an own goal.

Galway led 3-1 at half-time and powered to victory in the second-half.

