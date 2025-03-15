Ireland international Ruesha Littlejohn marks Shamrock Rovers debut with a goal

League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Athlone Town

DLR Waves 0-2 Treaty United

Bohemian FC 1-3 Galway United

Waterford 0-4 Shelbourne

Cork City 4-0 Sligo Rovers

Wexford 1-0 Peamount United

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL RUEHSA Littlejohn marked her Shamrock Rovers debut with a goal, but the Hoops had to settle for a point at home to Athlone Town on Saturday.

Littlejohn opened the scoring at Tallaght Stadium with a free-kick in the 14th minute but reigning champions Athlone drew level six minutes before the break with a fine turn and finish from Kelly Brady.

The visitors found themselves reduced to 10 players for the final 17 minutes when Kellie Brennan was shown a straight red card for fouling Joy Ralph inside the penalty area.

But goalkeeper Megan Plaschko was Athlone’s hero as she dived low to her left to turn Aine O’Gorman’s penalty around the post and save a point for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Treaty United and Galway United continued their 100% start with victories over DLR Waves and Bohemians respectively.

Goals in either half from Isabella Flocchini and Jillian O’Toole gave Treaty a 2-0 win over Waves at the UCD Bowl.

At Dalymount, Galway found themselves behind to a Hannah Healy goal inside two minutes, but bounced back through Ceola Bergin, Kate Thompson and Isabella Beletic to take all three points in a 3-1 win.

Shelbourne picked up their first points of the season thanks to a 4-0 win away to newcomers Waterford.

All of the goals came in the second half at the RSC as Mackenzie Anthony gave the visitors the lead with her first Shels goal shortly after the hour mark.

Once Shels had found their breakthrough, the floodgates opened with three more goals in the next 10 minutes as Leah Doyle, a Roma McLaughlin penalty, and Pearl Slattery wrapped up a comfortable win.

At Turner’s Cross, Christina Dring’s brace set Cork City on their way to a 4-0 win over Sligo Rovers.

Dring struck twice in the space of six first-half minutes before Aoibhin Donnelly and Ciara Fitzpatrick secured the points midway through the second half.

Elsewhere, Chloe Moloney’s own goal proved to be decisive at Ferrycarraig Park as Wexford edged a tight contest with Peamount United 1-0.