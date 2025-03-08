Athlone Town open title defence with a win, Shamrock Rovers stun Shelbourne at the death

Results – SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division

Athlone Town 2-0 Wexford

Shelbourne 1-2 Shamrock Rovers

Galway United 5-1 DLR Waves

Peamount United 2-0 Cork City

Treaty United 2-0 Waterford

Sligo Rovers 0-0 Bohemians

********

ATHLONE TOWN OPENED their title defence with a win, while a last-minute goal decided a dramatic Dublin Derby on day one of the 2025 Women’s Premier Division season.

Reigning champions Athlone beat Wexford 2-0 in front of the TG4 cameras at Athlone Town Stadium.

Two first-half goals sent Colin Fortune’s side on their way. Wexford’s Della Doherty turned the ball into her own net in the 13th minute, attempting to clear a cross from Player of the Match Isabel Ryan.

And minutes before the break, Kelly Brady doubled the Midlanders’ lead with a brilliant strike from just inside the box:

Advertisement

Wexford piled on the pressure in the second half, but Athlone held on for a big win — without one of their stars, Madie Gibson, who is reportedly among several overseas players experiencing visa issues.

Shamrock Rovers, similarly, secured a crucial result, coming from behind to stun Shelbourne with a 95th-minute winner at Tolka Park.

Fiona Owens was the Hoops’ hero at the death; smashing home first time after she was played through by Áine O’Gorman on the break.

Kate Mooney had handed Shels the dream start, her headed effort making it 1-0 inside the opening minute. Eoin Wearen’s side assumed control, with Mooney and Rebecca Cooke among those going close.

A second goal seemed imminent, and they thought they had one in the 65th minute when Rovers goalkeeper Katie Keane dropped the ball and Noelle Murray pounced quickest, but it was disallowed for an apparent foul in the box.

Both sides had decent chances, before Rovers equalised in the 75th minute when rising star Katie O’Reilly capitalised on a spill from Shels ‘keeper Amanda McQuillan.

Jaime Thompson and Rebecca Devereux traded fine efforts and the hosts called for penalties as they pushed for a first league win over the Hoops, but Collie O’Neill’s side took all three points after a dramatic endgame.

MASSIVE FOR SHAMROCK ROVERS!



Fiona Owens puts the visitors ahead in the dying moments 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Bcul3w4PT3 — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 8, 2025

Like Rovers, Galway United enjoyed a second-half turnaround as they beat DLR Waves 5-1 at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Emma Doherty and Aislinn Meaney both hit braces as the Tribeswomen recovered in emphatic fashion.

Amber Cosgrove’s 32nd minute penalty saw DLR hit the front against the run of play, but Phil Trill’s side made their pressure count on the restart.

Meaney levelled matters in the 55th minute, before Doherty’s cool finish on the turn put the hosts in front just before the hour-mark. The attacking duo added two more by the final whistle, with another from Amanda Smith sandwiched in between.

Peamount United kicked off with a 2-0 win over Cork City at Greenogue.

Two quick-fire first-half goals ultimately settled the tie. First, Ellen Dolan slotted home Jess Fitzgerald’s floating corner as the Ireland U19 stars linked up in the 10th minute. Becky Watkins doubled Peas’ lead off the back of a long-range shot five minutes later.

City responded well, but couldn’t get on the scoresheet after some excellent saves from Amanda Budden.

Waterford’s Women’s Premier Division debut ended in a credible 2-0 defeat to Treaty United at Markets Field.

Related Reads New managers, young talent, top teams: Previewing the 2025 Women's Premier Division

Superb goals in either half from Katie Lawlee and Bella Flocchini were the difference on the scoreboard as Treaty prevailed on an historic occasion:

Katie Lawlee what a finish!



Treaty United lead at the Markets Field 💪 pic.twitter.com/ocJi3AJbEO — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 8, 2025

Isabella Flocchini with a fantastic strike to put Treaty two up!



What a game she’s had today 👌 pic.twitter.com/hCVSI42cjI — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 8, 2025

And Sligo Rovers and Bohemians played out a 0-0 draw at The Showgrounds.

Bohs went close late on, but the spoils were shared after a hard-fought battle. Sligo will be pleased to be on the board after their rock-bottom finish last season.