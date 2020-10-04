Lara Gillespie claims national title in tense sprint finish

LARA GILLESPIE WAS crowned Irish champion at an exciting and intense Senior Women’s National Championship on Sunday afternoon, coming home first in a sprint finish at Knockaderry.

The 19-year-old UCD Cycling Club rider was followed on the line by Thursday’s Time Trial National Champion Eve McCrystal (Strata 3-VeloRevolution) and Ellen McDermott (Team Boompods).

The day began in cold but sunny conditions, a 30-strong field powering downhill to the first turn. A break formed early with McCrystal attacking in a small group.

As the 20-kilometre lap continued, the breeze became a gale and, along with the heavy terrain, hampered multiple attempted escapes.

But after almost 80 kilometres, Gillespie kicked hard on the uphill sprint and took the victory a bike length ahead of McCrystal following a tactical battle in the final kilometre.

Gillespie celebrates at the finish. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Champion Gillespie was quick to pay tribute to the strength of the field, saying: “It was intense from the beginning of the race, there was a group off the front. We were coming up the hill and with about 500 metres to go it just felt like it was going on for ages, it was a really good race.

“So many strong women out today, I am just really surprised that I won. I am so proud, I worked so hard all year. I was so disappointed after the TT – I was really motivated.

“The last kilometre was very tactical. Everyone was watching each other, I thought I was in a rubbish position and there were nearly a few crashes, I just got a gap on the outside and I went for it. It felt way longer than I thought but luckily it went well.”

McCrystal added: “I attacked on the first lap, it was very difficult from the start, to get away.

“From beginning the wind wasn’t as bad, but as the day progressed it got stronger and a few attacks went up the road and stuck for a while. But nothing was sticking long enough, I think the long open road and the fact that when they went away we always had them in sight also contributed.

“By the last lap we just knew it would come down to a sprint to the line, I am delighted for Lara, she had an amazing kick on her and I just did my best to hold on and get second.

“I’m delighted I got podium but I was just so close to winning. I’m happy, I had a great weekend, I can’t complain and I am delighted for Lara, she deserves it and she’ll wear the jersey well.”

Gillespie kicks hard at the death. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

In the Junior event, 10 women took to the line, with Ennis rider Ella Doherty screaming in a mixture of joy and shock as she took the victory in a sprint.

Doherty (Greenmount CA) beat Caoimhe O’Brien (Weston Expert Homes/Torelli/Assure) and Ellia Tutty (Dungarvan CC) who took bronze.

She said: “We were coming up the hill at the end and we were together. I am not a sprinter but I just put the head down, I just told myself “I can do this”.

“I’m so, so delighted, thanks to my coaches, they were just so supportive for the whole year. I really can’t believe it.”

Cycling Ireland Road National Championships, Knockaderry, Co Limerick

Senior Women

Lara Gillespie (UCD Cycling Club) 2:14:28 Eve McCrystal (STRATA3/VeloRevolution Racing Team) 2:14:28 Ellen Mc Dermott (Team Boompods) 2:14:30 Mia Griffin (ILLI-Bikes Cycling Team) 2:14:31 Nikki Taggart (Arcane Cycling Team) 2:14:32

Masters Women

Eve McCrystal (STRATA3/VeloRevolution Racing Team) 2:14:28 Grace Young (STRATA3/VeloRevolution Racing Team) 2:14:32 Sharon Bird (Ballymena Road Club) 2:14:37

Junior Women