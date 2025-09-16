Mark English and Cian McPhillips progress to 800m semi-finals in Tokyo

IRELAND’S MARK ENGLISH and Cian McPhillips have progressed to the 800m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

McPhillips won his heat in 1:44.91. The Longford 23-year-old produced a superb run to see off some big hitters and prevail.

English finished third in his, the Letterkenny man clocking 1:45.13.

The top three qualified from each of the seven heats, along with the three fastest non-automatic qualifiers, with remarkable depth across the field.

“That went very well,” McPhillips told RTÉ Sport’s David Gillick afterwards. “It kind of helped that the lads hauled us round on a quick enough 400. I was confident we were going to get the fastest loser spots anyway, but great to get the win.

“A huge confidence boost because that was a tough enough heat, when you’re going up against Australian and American record holders. It’s pretty good, yeah.”

“You’ve just got to stay chill in these things,” he continued. “Maybe I’ve erred in the past, blowing it too early. Held back this time, I didn’t panic when guys were jostling and pushing in front of me. It all worked out. You’d be surprised how long 120m is to go in an 800m when guys are dying, it’s the longest 100 of the event. Thankfully it all worked out.

“Hopefully I can refresh now and get a good PB in the semis, it would be idea.

“I had an inkling it was coming, training was going well. I haven’t really been able to show it in some fast races, I’ve been winning the last couple of races. But I’m delighted with that, a huge confidence booster.”

English also spoke to Gillick before the RTÉ cameras. “I’m through to the semis, I would have liked to have got second, probably would have got a better draw for the semi-final but you’ve got to go with what you’ve got.

“It was relatively quick I think through 400. It opened up nicely for me on the last lap. Emmanuel Wanyonyi is Olympic champion, he’s a really good calibre of athlete so it was always going to be tough to beat him, but it was a good race.

“I was (looking up at the big screen). I just wanted to see was anyone coming, it usually helps me. The Italian kid came out of nowhere, you can’t really do anything about that unfortunately. It is what it is, I’ll get ready now for the semi-final on Thursday.”

Sarah Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley are the two other Irish athletes in action this afternoon, with Healy contesting the Women’s 1500m final at 2.05pm and Mawdsley up first in the Women’s 400m semi-final at 1.23pm.

