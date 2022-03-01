World Athletics latest to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition

ATHLETES FROM RUSSIA and Belarus were barred from all competitions by governing body World Athletics on Tuesday due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“All athletes, support personnel and officials from Russia and Belarus will be excluded from all World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future, with immediate effect,” World Athletics said in a statement.

“Upcoming events include the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, and the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Muscat 22, which begin on Friday in Oman (4 March).”

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said it was the last resort for him in terms of punishments.

“Anyone who knows me will understand that imposing sanctions on athletes because of the actions of their government goes against the grain,” he said.

Advertisement

“I have railed against the practice of politicians targeting athletes and sport to make political points when other sectors continue about their business.

“This is different, as governments, business and other international organisations have imposed sanctions and measures against Russia across all sectors.

“Sport has to step up and join these efforts to end this war and restore peace. We cannot and should not sit this one out.”

World Athletics also agreed to consider further measures, including the suspension of the Belarus Federation, at its scheduled Council meeting next week (9-10 March).

The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) has been suspended from World Athletics since 2015, due to doping violations, and therefore is not currently eligible to host World Athletics events or send teams to international championships.

The Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) process remains in place but Russian athletes who have received ANA status for 2022 are excluded from World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future.

This means that all Russian ANA or Belarusian athletes currently accredited for the Race Walking Team Championships and the World Athletics Indoor Championships (March 18-20) will have their accreditation withdrawn and entries denied, as will any support personnel and officials.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The ban is the latest in a growing sporting boycott of Russian athletes and sports teams.

Global and European football governing bodies Fifa and Uefa yesterday barred Russian sides from competing in their respective competitions. Hence Russia have been expelled from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and the women’s Europeans Championships, for which they had already qualified.

Russian club Spartak Moscow have also been ejected from the Europa League.

The International Olympic Committee have also recommended that Russia and Belarus are excluded from certain sports, with the Winter Paralympic Games beginning in Beijing on Friday.

An emergency meeting of the governing body of Formula One, meanwhile, is today considering the future of the sport’s sole Russian driver, Nikita Mazepin.

Additional reporting by – © AFP 2022