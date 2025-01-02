Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen blast their way into World Championship final

LUKE LITTLER IS one win away from creating history as he booked his place in a second successive World Championship final.

The 17-year-old beat Stephen Bunting 6-1 in a masterful semi-final performance at Alexandra Palace, remaining on course to become the youngest world champion in the sport.

Standing in the way of his destiny is the current record holder Michael van Gerwen, who was 24 when he won his first title, after the Dutchman saw off Chris Dobey in his last-four match.

Friday night’s final promises to be the hottest ticket in town as the two biggest names in the sport go head-to-head for the Sid Waddell Trophy.

Littler is chasing the crown he threatened to win on debut 12 months ago as a 16-year-old, eventually losing to Luke Humphries in the final, while the Dutchman is one win away from a fourth title.

Littler has been the favourite throughout the tournament and after a slow start he looks to be finding his best form at the right time.

The way he demolished the former BDO world champion Bunting showed exactly why he has taken the world of darts by storm as he averaged over 105, threw 13 180s and took out three ton-plus finishes, including a ‘big fish’ 170.

“It has been an amazing tournament so far,” Littler said. “I have just beaten what’s in front of me and I am glad to get through.

“I have won plenty of titles leading up to this, that is what we do, we lead up to the big one, I can’t wait for tomorrow night.

Advertisement

“If we both turn up like we did tonight, it’s going to be really good. We all know he is hunting another title, but I’m hunting for my first.”

Littler is facing a man in Van Gerwen who has his sights firmly set on a return to the winners’ circle, six years after he was last there.

The Dutchman, who last won at Alexandra Palace in 2019, put in a masterful performance against Dobey to earn a 6-1 win.

After a wretched 2024, where he failed to win a televised major tournament and slipped behind Littler and Luke Humphries in the reckoning, Van Gerwen is now one victory away from re-establishing himself at the top of the sport.

Van Gerwen is now into a seventh showpiece event at Ally Pally, with only the great Phil Taylor making more.

All the attention has been on the teen sensation during this tournament, but the Dutchman is looking ominously good and will fancy his chances of getting his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy for the fourth time.

Not that he is counting his chickens, with a blunt response during his onstage interview, where he said: “I’m in the final, I’ve won f*** all yet, I need to make sure I do it in the final.

“I am here with a mission, with a target, you are always going to have ups and downs, today I showed maturity, even when I wasn’t at my best I produced some good stuff at the right moments and that gives me confidence.

“To win in the semi-final means a lot to me. What do I always say, we are not even close yet, we are still so far away.

“Tomorrow is another day. The title is still far away, that is what I have to tell myself, I don’t want to make mistakes, I want to keep battling.”