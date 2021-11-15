Membership : Access or Sign Up
No Springboks or All Blacks as World Rugby reveal four-man Player of the Year shortlist

Michael Hooper, Samu Kerevi, Antoine Dupont and Maro Itoje will do battle for the 2021 Men’s 15s award.

By Niall Kelly Monday 15 Nov 2021, 10:44 AM
Screenshot 2021-11-15 at 10.40.33 The shortlist for the Men's 15s Player of the Year award. Source: World Rugby

AUSTRALIAN PAIR MICHAEL Hooper and Samu Kerevi will both be vying for the honour of World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year this season.

The Wallabies duo were named this morning on the four-player shortlist which also includes France’s Antoine Dupont and England’s Maro Itoje, but which does not feature any representatives from South Africa or New Zealand — the top two sides in the world rankings.

The men’s shortlist was compiled by an expert panel which included Ireland legends Brian O’Driscoll and Fiona Coghlan alongside Maggie Alphonsi, Thierry Dusautoir, George Gregan, Richie McCaw, Melodie Robinson, John Smit and Clive Woodward.

The shortlist for the Women’s 15s Player of the Year prize is split evenly between England and France with Zoe Aldcroft and Poppy Cleall going up against Caroline Boujard and Laure Sansus.

Fiji have two nominees for the Women’s Sevens Player of the Year award in Alowesi Nakoci and Reapi Ulunisau, while France’s Anne-Cecile Ciofani and New Zealand’s Sarah Hirini are also shortlisted.

Fans can vote in each category via the World Rugby website here.

