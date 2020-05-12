This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 12 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's no longer possible to score a try against the post protector

Edinburgh went to extreme lengths against Munster last November.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 12 May 2020, 5:02 PM
55 minutes ago 1,865 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5097296

WORLD RUGBY HAS tweaked the laws of the game to ensure that it’s no longer possible to score a try by grounding the ball against the post protectors.

The law change has been made with immediate effect.

Up until now, players could score a try by grounding the ball against the base of the protectors attached to goal posts.

It had long been a frustration for defending players and their coaches, given how difficult it was to prevent this kind of try being scored from close-range rucks.

With the size of post protectors having increased in recent years for player safety reasons, it had been difficult for teams to legally defend in this area of the pitch.

Last November, Edinburgh went to the extreme lengths of lifting the post protectors in a bid to prevent Munster scoring from close-range rucks.

Edin

[Click here if you cannot view the clip above]

“In my view you can’t touch the goal posts,” said Munster boss Johann van Graan after that game. “It is the safety of the game, you pull that up. There’s been another incident in world rugby, that was a yellow and straight penalty try.

“We have got to keep with the values on the game. I’m not going to comment further on it but safety is paramount. If somebody hits the goalposts there and something happens to them… really frustrating.”

World Rugby has now decided to ensure tries can no longer be scored against the base of the post protectors, meaning such situations will be avoided.

The new Law 8.2 (a) will remove any reference to the post or its surrounding padding and read: “A try is scored when the attacking player a) is first to ground the ball in the opponents’ in-goal.”

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont, who was recently re-elected for another four-year term said:

“World Rugby’s mission is to make the game as simple, safe and enjoyable to play as possible. This law amendment reflects that mission.

“By stipulating that an attacking team can no longer score against the post protector and therefore must ground the ball in-goal, this gives defending teams a fair chance of preventing a try from being scored.”

The amendment to Law 8 was approved by the World Rugby Council during a teleconference meeting and following a recommendation by the body’s specialist Laws Review Group.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie