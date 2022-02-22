Membership : Access or Sign Up
U20s World Championship cancelled again in 2022 but will return in 2023

Dates and hosts of the World Rugby U20 Championship and World Rugby U20 Trophy will be announced in due course.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 11:36 AM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE MEN’S WORLD Rugby U20 Championship and World Rugby U20 Trophy have been cancelled again for 2022 but will return in 2023, the international federation has been announced.

The news comes following three consecutive years without age-grade global tournaments.

World Rugby, in the absence of the major U20 competitions, “is working with its regions and unions to identify and financially support meaningful alternatives in the forms of regional tournaments to overcome the pandemic challenges and international travel difficulties.”

Ireland will be competing in the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2023 along with Argentina, Australia, England, Fiji, France, Georgia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and Wales.

Scotland will be among the favourites for promotion in the U20 Trophy but will have to compete with the likes of Portugal and Uruguay who have impressed in recent editions.

“Our U20 tournaments have been widely popular since their inception and have proven to be a successful pathway for young talents in our unions to flourish, gain international experience and prepare for test rugby,” said World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont after the announcement.

“Promising rugby players all over the world have been denied a chance to compete at the highest level for too long and we are delighted to confirm the return of our World Rugby U20 Championship and U20 Trophy in a very special year for the sport.”

Dates and hosts of the World Rugby U20 Championship 2023 and World Rugby U20 Trophy 2023 will be announced in due course.

