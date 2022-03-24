Irish football supporters are hosting a charity match in aid of Ukraine crisis

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland You Boys In Green supporters group will host a charity football match in aid of Ukraine on Friday, March 25.

The match will see an Ireland fans team face a Ukraine fans team, with proceeds going to the Ukraine Red Cross.

The game will take place at Home Farm FC, in Whitehall. The Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland will attend, as will the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko. Virtual tickets are also available.

Ireland Fans v Ukraine Fans Charity match v @RedCrossUkraine - March 25 in Home Farm FC.

Music after match by @catalpamusic

10 euro a ticket and you can buy virtual ticket if you can't attend.https://t.co/Ay6Y11t3Dj pic.twitter.com/PoBeUmV9tS — YBIG (@YouBoysInGreen) March 11, 2022

The group has had a relationship with football fans from Ukraine ever since 2011, when they travelled to the city of Lviv for a fans football tournament.

“When will the next EuroFanz take place? Will we see some of our Ukrainian friends again? Surreal,” announced YBIG in a blog post.

“We were supposed to be there again in June. Some of the Ukraine group were planning a return visit to Dublin for the NL game in September. This is a visit that they won’t be making but it will be a destination for many Ukraine refugees. It’s estimated at up to 100,000 will be coming into Ireland. How quickly things change.”

Ireland Vs Ukraine in a football supporters fundraiser match takes place at Home Farm Football Club, Whitehall on Friday 25th March K.O. 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased here.