This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 3 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Swiss side Young Boys stun Rangers with late winner

Roger Assale and Christian Fassnacht fired Young Boys to a Europa League victory over the Scottish outfit.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 8:37 PM
16 minutes ago 585 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4836496
Christian Fassnacht scored against Rangers tonight.
Christian Fassnacht scored against Rangers tonight.
Christian Fassnacht scored against Rangers tonight.

CHRISTIAN FASSNACHT FIRED a stoppage-time winner to spark wild celebrations from Young Boys as they beat Rangers 2-1 in the Europa League.

The Switzerland winger completed a comeback success that was richly deserved, with his powerful 18-yard shot adding to Roger Assale’s earlier leveller.

Alfredo Morelos impressively lashed Rangers ahead shortly before the break, the Colombian’s class apparent throughout.

Yet the Glasgow side were second best for long periods in the Group G contest, played on the artificial pitch of Stade de Suisse.

Young Boys had the better early chances, with Jean-Pierre Nsame guilty of a glaring miss in the 17th minute when Fassnacht’s cross was flicked into his path, only for the striker to make a muddle of a near-sitter.

Cameroonian forward Assale went closer with a deflected strike from 25 yards that arrowed barely a foot away from the top-right corner.

It was against the run of play when Rangers forged ahead in the 44th minute. Morelos rolled centre-back Cedric Zesiger and powered through before cleverly disguising his shot and firing into the left corner when goalkeeper David von Ballmoos anticipated the ball going the other way.

The Young Boys leveller came in the 50th minute, Assale prodding the ball in from close range after Ulisses Garcia drove over a powerful cross from the left.

Both sides had penalty claims waved away: Rangers after Morelos looked to be caught when chasing down a dangerous cross, and Young Boys when the ball struck the hand of Rangers defender Connor Goldson.

Gianluca Gaudino shot over for Young Boys and Nsame headed wide as the Swiss side pushed for a winning goal, having lost their opening game at Porto when Rangers beat Feyenoord.

Thursday’s results, with Feyenoord beating Porto, mean all four sides are on three points from two games.

It needed a sound reaction save from Van Ballmoos to turn away a deflected Morelos strike in the 90th minute, as Rangers almost pinched the spoils.

But Young Boys would have the final say, Fassnacht cracking a left-footed shot through the weary defences of McGregor to leave Rangers, and their manager Steven Gerrard, dismayed.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie