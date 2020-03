Yvonne Bonner of the Giants kicks a goal during the round 4 AFLW match between the Brisbane Lions and the GWS Giants at Hickey Park in Brisbane on Sunday.

IRISH AUSSIE RULES import Yvonne Bonner will miss the rest of the AFLW regular season.

The Giants forward sustained ligament damage to her left ankle during the round-four defeat to Brisbane at Hickey Park over the weekend.

The Donegal native stayed on the pitch for the remainder of the game and kicked a goal in the final quarter.

“Scans on her ankle following the game that revealed she won’t play again before finals,” the Giants have confirmed, however.