'I've been dreaming about it for a long time' - Ward makes his mark on 15s return

IT TOOK ZAC Ward less than 15 minutes to showcase his attacking qualities in Emerging Ireland’s 36-24 defeat of the Pumas on Wednesday.

Receiving possession out wide, Ward used his pace to beat one defender, before stepping inside another and holding off a third on his way to running in the opening try of the game.

The score highlighted why Ward is such an exciting prospect, and why Ulster may be tempted to extend the short-term contract he signed with the province this summer.

Ward’s reintegration to the 15s games comes on the back of an outstanding couple of years with the Ireland Sevens. He was arguably Ireland’s top performer at the Paris Olympics, scoring tries against Japan, New Zealand, the USA and Fiji, and was also named Men’s Sevens Player’s Player of the Year at the 2024 Rugby Players Ireland Awards.

After his eye-catching performances in Paris, Ulster offered Ward the opportunity to join the province on an extended trial up to the November international window.

He’s held close ties with Ulster Rugby since the day he was born. In 1998, his father, former Ulster and Ireland flanker Andy, famously left a Heineken Cup quarter-final early via police escort after the message came through that his wife was in labour. Zac arrived into the world just months before Ulster were crowned European champions.

Now he’s looking to follow his father’s footsteps into the Ulster first team.

While Ward featured in pre-season for Ulster, he has yet to get gametime in the URC, meaning Wednesday’s Emerging Ireland outing was his first proper runout since returning to the 15s game.

“I’m absolutely wrecked,” Ward admitted. “That’s the first 80 minutes of rugby I’ve played in a very long time, so my body is in bits.

But it was fantastic to finally get out there, I’ve kind of been dreaming about it for a long time so to finally get out on the pitch and help the lads get a win was phenomenal.”

Ward came through the ranks at Ballynahinch but didn’t manage to make inroads with Ulster at underage level. Yet on the back a strong run of form with Ballynahinch in the AIL, the Sevens programme came calling.

The Co Down native broke into the Sevens team in 2021 and had become a key figure by the time James Toppings’ side qualified for the 2024 Olympics.

A strong, athletic player, Ward was a backrower in his previous 15s life but is now being remoulded into a winger. At 6’3″ and 101 kgs, he carries plenty of presence out wide while also possessing the turn of pace and quick footwork which helped him excel on the Sevens stage.

“Sevens has really helped me develop as a player massively and now in the 15s games it’s just trying to apply all the skills I’ve learned in Sevens into the 15s game,” Ward explained.

Ward shone for Ireland at the Paris Olympics. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“Even up at Ulster, Richie [Murphy, head coach] and the guys have been really helpful with me, helping to transition into that role.

“I’ve got real good close friends with the likes of Ethan McElroy and Jake [Flannery] and Stew Moore and the likes, and they’ve been really good in just giving me pointers and stuff like that.

“When we were under the pump a bit out there [against the Pumas] in the heat, those pointers definitely helped.”

The Emerging Ireland camp is a demanding place for any player to be, never mind one learning a new position, as Simon Easterby and his coaching team load their young squad with information to mirror the pressures of a Test rugby environment.

“I’m just taking every day as a learning curve, I’m still new into playing as a winger so just learning every day as we go on and it’s a great environment to be in.

“Simon and Paulie [O'Connell] have been really helpful, not just with myself but in helping everyone develop as players, so it’s exciting.”

Ward had plenty of bright moments in possession for Emerging Ireland but was caught defensively against a pacy Pumas backline. With games against Western Force and the Cheetahs to come, he’ll have a chance to build on an encouraging start to the tour before heading back to Ulster.

“It’s tough, three games in seven days [on the Emerging Ireland tour], but in a Sevens tournament we’d have three games in one day so hopefully the recovery and tips I’ve learned there, I can pass on to other lads going into the weekend.

“Slowly, I started to find my feet a little bit on the left wing. It’s only been a couple of months now I’ve been doing it so slowly starting to get there, but I’m really enjoying it. I got a lot of ball in hand, which I was happy with, so hopefully can kick on in the next two games.”