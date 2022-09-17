Tuohy on Portlaoise flag at the MCG: 'That was awesome. I am very proud of where I am from'

THE 2022 AFL Grand Final will feature Geelong and Sydney Swans after Sydney just held on in a thrilling 95-94 preliminary final victory over Collingwood.

In front of 45,608 fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Collingwood attempted a late comeback, having been four goals down. In the end, a determined home side did enough to secure a spot against the Cats next week.

Sydney Swans had two Irish players on their list this season. Wexford’s Barry O’Connor is in his third season and yet to debut. Last month, Tipperary star Colin O’Riordan was forced to retire due to a chronic hip injury. The 26-year-old played 34 games since making the move in October 2015.

There will still be Irish involvement in the final with Laois native Zach Tuohy while Kerry’s Mark O’Connor is also in contention. Both featured during a 71-point hammering of the Brisbane Lions at the MCG on Friday.

Speaking to ABC Radio Melbourne post-match, Tuohy said it was a particularly special day for him as a Geelong fan flew a Portlaoise flag during the game.

“That was awesome. That never happened before. It was a green and white flag which caught my eye immediately. It is my local team. I am very proud of where I am from.

“I am a Portlaoise man born and bred. That is my first love and my first club. To see the flag, I think I’ll reminisce more next week provided it all goes well. It feels like it highlights the full circle. To the fan who did that, that meant a lot.”

The 32-year-old is set to make his 250 AFL appearances in the final, just 14 behind Jim Stynes’ longstanding Irish record of 264 games.

”I think a couple of my family are trying to get out this week. Whether or not it happens, we have to wait and see. This is potentially a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them and for me.

“If I could get a few family out here that would be exceptional. I have huge support back home and it doesn’t really worry me where they are watching from as long as they are watching and cheering.”

Dingle’s Mark O’Connor started the game as a medical substitute but came on in the third quarter to replace Max Holmes who appeared to suffer a hamstring injury. O’Connor is a possible replacement for the final although post-match Geelong coach Chris Scott said they are optimistic Holmes will be fit for next week.

“The nature of the game is if the door closes, it is devastating for that player but then another one of your brothers gets to come in,” said Touhy.

“With Max, I’m not too sure but I think they are more optimistic than you’d expect given how he looked hobbling off. It looks like there is a chance he could be playing.”

The AFL Grand final between Geelong and Sydney Swans will take place next Saturday at the MCG.