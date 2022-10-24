Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 24 October 2022
AFL champion Tuohy signs contract extension with Geelong Cats

Tuohy made his 250th appearance in the AFL last month.

1 hour ago
Zach Tuohy celebrates Geelong's win.
Image: AAP/PA Images

ZACH TUOHY HAS signed a new one-year contract extension with AFL champions Geelong Cats.

Portlaoise native Tuohy helped Geelong win the Grand Final last month by 133-52 margin at the MCG.

He has now committed to another year at the Cats, his 13th overall in the AFL, after playing his 250th game in that Grand Final.

That milestone appearance places him within just 14 games of the legendary Jim Stynes for the most games by an Irish player in the AFL.

Tuohy, who turns 33 in December, first joined Carlton Blues in 2011 when taking his opening steps into an AFL career. He made the move in 2017 to Geelong and achieved ultimate AFL glory last month, becoming along with Kerry’s Mark O’Connor the first Irish players to win the AFL Premiership title, since Tadhg Kennelly’s original breakthrough in 2005.

Tuohy is one of five players that Geelong have announced contract extensions for this morning with Tom Hawkins and Isaac Smith both signing one-year extensions, along with Tuohy. Tom Atkins and Zach Guthrie  have both added a further two years to their deals.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

