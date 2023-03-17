Zach Tuohy kicks Geelong's first two goals of new AFL season but champions fall short

ZACH TUOHY FIRED Geelong to the dream start to the new AFL season, but Collingwood came from behind and finished strongest to down the reigning champions.

Laois man Tuohy kicked the first two goals of the game within three minutes, the rebounder venturing up field to equal his highest scoring return in a single game since 2016. (He finished with nine goals in total last season.)

But Collingwood eventually secured a 22-point win in front of 86,595 people at the MCG.

Of course it's luck of the Irish on St Paddy's Day!



24 hours after a low-scoring season-opening draw between Richmond and Carlton, the Pies and Cats played out a thrilling contest.

Geelong led at quarter-time, half-time and at the three-quarter mark, before Collingwood kicked five unanswered goals to power home and win on a scoreline of 16.7 (103) to 19.11 (125).

Kerry’s Mark O’Connor also featured for Geelong, where Mayo star Oisin Mullin recently joined the ranks.

They’re among 11 Irish players on the books of AFL clubs for 2023.

