'He is loved and respected' - Zach Tuohy calls time on remarkable AFL career

ZACH TUOHY HAS announced his intention to retire at the end of Geelong’s 2024 campaign.

The Laois man, who won a Leinster minor title with his county in 2007, has enjoyed a remarkable career across two AFL clubs after switching from GAA in 2010.

Tuohy attracted the attention of AFL recruiters in 2009 before being offered an international rookie contract and then selected by Carlton with the 73rd pick in the 2010 rookie draft.

After playing 120 games with the Blues, Tuohy became a Geelong Cat via a trade at the end of 2016 and made his club debut in 2017 against Fremantle.

The 34-year-old has played 166 games for Geelong, including being a member of the 2022 Premiership team, a match in which he also celebrated his 250th AFL game.

Tuohy is only the second Irish-born player to play 200 AFL games along with Jim Stynes. Last year, he played his 265th game against North Melbourne, overtaking Stynes for the most AFL games played by an Irish-born player.

Alongside Mark O’Connor, from Dingle, they become just the second and third Irish players to win an AFL premiership, following Tadhg Kennelly in 2005.

“While there is a lot of footy left to play this year, I want to take this opportunity to thank you all the members and fans for their support,” Tuohy said. “I knew when I came to the Cats I was in for a treat, and I didn’t think I fully appreciated just how incredible the journey would be.”

Geelong manager of football, Andrew Mackie said: “Zach has been a skilful, durable and flexible player across his eight seasons in the hoops. He will depart as the Irish games record holder, which is a remarkable achievement for someone who made the decision 15 years ago to leave home to travel across the world to play our game.

“He is a loved and respected teammate and has contributed greatly to the environment of our club.

“We thank Zach, his wife Rebecca and children Flynn and Rafferty for their contribution to our Club.”