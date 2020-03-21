This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 21 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zero Ten delivers for Mullins in Thurles

Paul Townend and Cut The Mustard were in pursuit but came down at the last.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 5:24 PM
24 minutes ago 377 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5053768
Zero Ten ridden by David Mullins on his way to winning.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Zero Ten ridden by David Mullins on his way to winning.
Zero Ten ridden by David Mullins on his way to winning.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ZERO TEN LANDED Saturday’s feature race at Thurles, the Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Chase, after an eventful race.

Trained by Emmet Mullins and ridden by his cousin David, Zero Ten had travelled supremely well throughout in the Grade Three.

Sizing Pottsie, who was bidding for the hat-trick, had taken the field along at a decent gallop and was still in front turning into the straight, but Zero Ten appeared to be going better.

Running to the second last, it looked a matter of when Zero Ten would take up the running, but Sizing Pottsie got in too close in any case and came down, bringing down Dallas Des Pictons.

Paul Townend had been biding his time on Cut The Mustard, though, and was the last to challenge, but then she came down at the last when two lengths in arrears.

That left Zero Ten (3-1) to come home in splendid isolation, 14 lengths clear of Dunvegan.

“It was brilliant. We were a bit unlucky the last day when he tipped up with a novicey fall and the tables have turned today as we had a bit of luck,” said Emmet Mullins.

“It’s great, he jumped around and put it back together again. Fingers crossed, now we can keep it going and he could have a nice finish off to the back of the season as a novice.

“He jumped straight and, to be fair, the last day it was probably his best round of jumping up to the fall.

“He learned from the fall and especially today when he went to the last, he had a good head of steam down to it and he was able to sit up and pop. He’s learning and so are we.

“It’s a big monkey off David’s back to come back here and do that in a big race today, a Grade Three race especially at Thurles with the Molonys.

“It’s a great race to win with the Mullins’ being so close to the Moloneys over the years. It’s a proud moment to win that race.” 

Related Reads

12.03.20 'I have tears in my eyes' - Elliott rejoices after Samcro's heroic photo-finish win
11.03.20 Tiger Roll goes down fighting as JP McManus Cheltenham winning tally grows
11.03.20 Champ storms to stunning last-gasp RSA success at Cheltenham for Geraghty and JP

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie