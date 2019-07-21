This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Zidane is a disgrace': Bale's agent slams Real Madrid boss over exit talk

The 30-year-old forward has been touted for a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 11:39 AM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4733229
The Welshman is nearing an exit from Madrid.
ZINEDINE ZIDANE HAS been branded “a disgrace” by Gareth Bale’s agent after the Real Madrid boss’ comments about the winger’s impending exit from the club.

Bale has been touted for a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu and Zidane confirmed that the winger is “very close to leaving” the club after leaving him out of the team for the International Champions Cup clash with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

“Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving,” Zidane said. “We hope he leaves soon, it would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.” 

Jonathan Barnett, who represents the Wales international, has reacted strongly to the Madrid coach’s frank assessment of the situation.

“Zidane is a disgrace to speak like that about someone who has done so much for Real,” Barnett told ESPN FC .

“If and when Gareth goes it will be because it is in the best interest of Gareth and nothing to do with Zidane pushing.”

Zidane’s desire to move Bale out of the club is nothing new but it does seem somewhat unusual given the Welshman’s contributions to Madrid’s unprecedented period of European success.

Roma vs Real MadridUEFA Champions League27/11/2018. The forward has been marginalised in recent seasons at Madrid. Source: Giuseppe Maffia

He scored decisive goals in two Champions League finals as Madrid won four out of five tournaments between 2014 and 2018, as well as a stunning winner in the 2014 Copa del Rey final – the last time Madrid won that competition.

The 2018 Champions League final brought Zidane his most recent piece of silverware, as Bale’s second-half double downed Liverpool.

His scarcely believable bicycle kick from Marcelo’s cross instantly became one of the tournament’s iconic goals, with many placing it above Zidane’s own volleyed effort against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 final.

The desire to move him on will stem at least in part from his hefty wage packet, especially following Madrid’s busy transfer window so far. Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo Goes have all joined the club, and there may be more to follow with speculation still surrounding the likes of Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen.

It isn’t clear which clubs could afford to take Bale, given his likely wage demands. Manchester United and former club Tottenham are among the clubs to have been linked with a move.

The42 Team

