Zimbabwe beat Ireland in rain-hit T20 series

ZIMBABWE WON a Twenty20 series against Ireland 1-0 in Harare on Tuesday after rain forced a shortened final match of three to be abandoned with no result.

There was also no result due to rain in the first match last Saturday and Zimbabwe won by three wickets the following day in the only fixture to be completed.

Zimbabwe posted 142-6 in the final tour fixture after pre-match rain forced a 50-minute delay. The rain returned after their innings, preventing Ireland from batting.

“I think it would have been a good game. Zimbabwe crept to an above-par score, and it would have been a really good chase,” said Ireland captain Paul Stirling.

Captain Sikandar Raza top scored for Zimbabwe with his 34-run knock including two sixes and two fours in a match reduced to 18 overs a side by the weather.

Tony Munyonga, whose unbeaten 43 was instrumental in the victory on Sunday, and undefeated Tashinga Musekiwa contributed 26 runs each.

Spinner Gareth Delany (2-5) and fast medium pacer Craig Young (2-38) did best among the Irish bowlers.

The success completed a white-ball double for Zimbabwe, who won a one-day international series 2-1 in Harare. Ireland began the all-format tour with a 63-run win in a one-off Test in Bulawayo.

Brief scores

Zimbabwe 142-6 in 18 overs (S. Raza 34, T. Munyonga 26, T. Musekiwa 26 not out; G. Delany 2-5, C. Young 2-38) v Ireland. Rain prevented further play

No result

Series: Zimbabwe won 1-0. No results in first and third matches due to rain.

Toss: Ireland

– © AFP 2025