Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 23 February 2022
Advertisement

Man City's Zinchenko vows Ukraine ‘will not give up’ as Russian threat continues

The 25-year-old took to Instagram to voice his concern for his home country.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 1,176 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5690808
Zinchenko celebrating after a World Cup qualifier between Ukraine and Bosnia last year.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Zinchenko celebrating after a World Cup qualifier between Ukraine and Bosnia last year.
Zinchenko celebrating after a World Cup qualifier between Ukraine and Bosnia last year.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

MANCHESTER CITY DEFENDER Oleksandr Zinchenko has spoken out about the situation in Ukraine and vowed “we will not give up!”

The 25-year-old took to Instagram to voice his concern as tension between his home country and Russia continues to escalate.

Alongside a photo of a map of the country, he wrote: “The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country. I can’t stay away and try to convey my opinion.

“In the photo – my country. The country where I was born and raised. A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena.

“A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine.”

Zinchenko, who began his career with Russian club FC Ufa, has 45 caps for Ukraine.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie