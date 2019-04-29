This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This is a guy who is the face of MLS' - Onuoha slams Ibrahimovic for on-field behaviour

Nedum Onuoha was not ready to accept an apology from Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the pair clashed during LA Galaxy’s win over Real Salt Lake.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Apr 2019, 10:57 AM
1 hour ago 3,234 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4610744
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Nedum Onuoha
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Nedum Onuoha
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Nedum Onuoha

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC’S BEHAVIOUR as he inspired LA Galaxy to a 2-1 MLS win over Real Salt Lake was “unacceptable”, according to opposition defender Nedum Onuoha. 

Ibrahimovic clashed angrily with Onuoha during Sunday’s match and unsubtly goaded the former Manchester City defender after sweeping in his 78th-minute winner. 

After the match, Ibrahimovic sought to play down the incident and stated, “What happens on the field stays on the field”. 

However, Onuoha refused to be bound by that principle and explained he rejected a post-match apology from Ibrahimovic. 

The 32-year-old accused the Galaxy’s star attraction of threatening him physically and suggested he was not fit to be considered the face of the United States’ top-flight competition. 

“He came into apologise after the game because from 60 minutes in he’s saying he’s going to do me, he’s going to hurt me for that game,” said Onuoha.  

This is a guy who is the face of MLS, as he calls himself, but this is the way that he plays on the field. So, I don’t care. If someone comes in and says that to me, I don’t care. I’m not going to accept his apology. It’s unacceptable.

 

Ibrahimovic said the running battle with Onuoha was responsible for inspiring his decisive performance. 

“I like to feel alive,” he said. “I like when it becomes duels because sometimes, not that I fall asleep, but I don’t feel alive if they don’t activate me.  

“They need to activate me or else it becomes too easy. I know me. When I get angry I feel good.” 

The goal against Real Salt Lake was Ibrahimovic’s eighth in seven MLS appearances this season.

- Omni

Unfit Lukaku presenting United with a big decision on his future, says Neville

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie