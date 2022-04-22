Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 22 April 2022
Advertisement

Zouma court date for kicking his cat set for week after Europa League final

The France international was seen kicking and slapping one of his cats in footage which surfaced on social media in February.

By Press Association Friday 22 Apr 2022, 4:07 PM
12 minutes ago 84 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5745186
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma.
Image: PA
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma.
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma.
Image: PA

KURT ZOUMA WILL appear in court next month after being prosecuted by the RSPCA for kicking his cat.

The 27-year-old defender is due at Barkingside Magistrates Court on 24 May.

Zouma and his brother Yoan, who plays for Dagenham, are being prosecuted under the Animal Welfare Act.

The France international was seen kicking and slapping one of his cats in footage which surfaced on social media in February, with the RSPCA subsequently taking his two pet cats into care.

Yoan Zouma’s club suspended him last month after saying he had been responsible for filming the incident, but Kurt Zouma continued playing for West Ham until suffering an ankle injury a fortnight ago.

The court date is just six days after this season’s Europa League final. West Ham face German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-final, with the first leg taking place at the London Stadium on Thursday.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie