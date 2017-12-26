  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Wednesday 27 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rodgers accepts £18 million-rated star striker may leave Celtic

Brighton’s reported bid for Moussa Dembele was surprising news to the Hoops boss.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 6:24 PM
11 hours ago 6,766 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3770565
Celtic forward Moussa Dembele.
Celtic forward Moussa Dembele.
Celtic forward Moussa Dembele.

BRENDAN RODGERS CAN offer no guarantees that sought-after striker Moussa Dembele will remain at Celtic beyond January.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has been linked with a host of potential Premier League suitors on the back of several brilliant performances since joining Celtic from Fulham 18 months ago.

It was reported by Sky Sports that Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed an £18million fee for Dembele, who has 40 goals in 68 appearances across all competitions for the Scottish Premiership champions.

Rodgers claimed he knew nothing of this speculation until he was quizzed by family members over the festive period, but accepts Celtic are always in a vulnerable position when it comes to their prized assets.

“I was made aware of that by some family members asking me if it was true or not,” he told BT Sport when asked about Dembele’s future.

It was the first I’d heard of it. At this stage he is still very much a Celtic player.

“When you’ve got good players and talented players… with all due respect, Celtic is a club that at times will lose some of the better players.

“But at this moment in time the squad is still very much intact and we want to add to it over the course of the January window.

I can never stand here and say someone is definitely going to be here because you could get a ridiculous bid for a player and a situation arises when they’re offered much more wages and they want to go.

“At this moment in time, the spirit of the group is very strong, they’re very happy and January will take its course.”

Dembele featured as a late substitute when Celtic secured a 2-0 win at Dundee on Tuesday, moving them 11 points clear at the summit.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Argentina coach Sampaoli apologises for taunting police about their low wages>

Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Leicester boss refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford loss
Leicester boss refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford loss
Giroud's wife doesn't want Everton move, claims Allardyce
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
FOOTBALL
Firmino nets double as ruthless Reds run riot against Swansea
Firmino nets double as ruthless Reds run riot against Swansea
Rodgers accepts £18 million-rated star striker may leave Celtic
Harry Kane breaks Alan Shearer's Premier League record
IRELAND
It's about the journey* - 10 best bits from Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign
It's about the journey* - 10 best bits from Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign
'I'd never expected to be captain of Ireland at 21. It's what you've always dreamed of'
Inside Met Éireann: How forecasters decode Ireland's weather
MUNSTER
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results
Late Lingard goal earns Man United a point against Burnley

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie