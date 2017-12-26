  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 27 December, 2017
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer

The midfielder is approaching a decade of playing in the Premier League and is weighing up his next move

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 6:05 PM
12 hours ago 5,708 Views 13 Comments
Marouane Fellaini (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

MAROUANE FELLAINI HAS confirmed he has turned down a new Manchester United contract, but expects to receive another offer.

The Belgium international is out of contract at the end of the season and United boss Jose Mourinho has previously expressed concern the 30-year-old will leave for free .

Fellaini, who has made almost 150 appearances for United since a £27.5 million move from Everton in 2013, insists Mourinho has no problem with his decision to reject a new deal.

He is not ruling out signing an extension at Old Trafford, but will not rush into a quick decision regarding his future.

“If Manchester United did not want me anymore, they would have said that a long time ago,” Fellaini told HUMO.

They made me an offer, and probably another one will follow. Whether I will accept it, I don’t know. You can’t arrange something like that in an instant.

“We [Fellaini and Mourinho] talked about it. The coach is someone who respects the decisions of his players.”

Several clubs have been linked with an approach for Fellaini, who has not played for United for the past month due to a knee injury.

Juventus have previously turned down the chance to sign the combative midfielder , while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with offers.

Fellaini will reach a decade of playing in the Premier League at the end of the campaign, and he is unsure if it is time to quit English football.

Honestly, I don’t know,” said Fellaini when asked where he will play football next season. “I have something in my head, but I cannot tell you yet.

“This is my 10th season in England. Except for the very first season at Manchester United, I have only known good times. Five years with Everton, five years with United.

“It always takes several years for your ties to be forged. I know everyone here, that’s nice.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

COMMENTS (13)

