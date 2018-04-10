  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Monaghan teenager McKenna to fight live-dog opponent in California on Thursday

‘The Silencer’ returns to Fantasy Springs on Thursday night for his third professional bout.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 5:42 PM
38 minutes ago 1,144 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3950436
Aaron McKenna (L) alongside Vitali Klitschko and his brother, Stevie McKenna (R)
Image: Rachel Charles (@pitchink)
Aaron McKenna (L) alongside Vitali Klitschko and his brother, Stevie McKenna (R)
Aaron McKenna (L) alongside Vitali Klitschko and his brother, Stevie McKenna (R)
Image: Rachel Charles (@pitchink)

BY FRIDAY MORNING, 18-year-old Aaron McKenna will share a common opponent with a 2016 US Olympian.

Monaghan’s ‘Silencer’ will square off with Keasen Freeman [4-1, 2KOs] on his return to Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California this Thursday night. It will be his second bout in just under three weeks.

The Golden Boy-promoted welterweight faces a decent step-up foe in Freeman, two years his senior, whose sole defeat was inflicted by hot American prospect Gary Antuanne Russell [4-0, 4KOs] inside two rounds last month.

Russell, brother of WBC World featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr, was controversially eliminated from the Rio Olympics at the quarter-final stage, and like McKenna has been tipped for stardom in the pro game.

McKenna [2-0, 1KO] enters Thursday night’s scrap on the back of his first stoppage as a professional, and it was timely; the eight-time Irish champion laid waste to Jose Palacios last time out in a bout which was broadcast live – coast-to-coast – on ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes.

The young Irish star’s latest bout is on the undercard of former WBC featherweight world champion Francisco Vargas’ Golden Boy on ESPN ring return against Rod Salka.

Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions intend for McKenna to fight at least eight times this year.

The six-foot-one Smithborough gunslinger aims to become a world champion within his first three years in the punch-for-pay ranks, but likely won’t be rushed by his team: for one thing, he isn’t yet fully grown; McKenna, now operating at 147 pounds, was fighting at 114 just over two years ago.

‘The Silencer’ dreams of one day fighting for world honours at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones – the home of Monaghan GAA – but will likely first be unleashed on America’s Irish-influenced east coast in due course, where his stablemate Jason Quigley recently returned to action in explosive fashion after a year-long injury absence.

‘On Sunday nights, kids are feeling immense anxiety about school – like I did. I’ll do it for them’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
FOOTBALL
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
LEINSTER
Deegan's daylight robbery against Zebre the latest Leinster Pro14 curiosity
Deegan's daylight robbery against Zebre the latest Leinster Pro14 curiosity
Centre Daly back in Leinster training after cruel pre-season injury
'Always being the little kid, you have to try and find a way not to get hit too hard’
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Aguero dived' â Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
'Aguero dived' – Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
RUGBY UNION
Sale show support for England winger after four-week ban for homophobic slur
Sale show support for England winger after four-week ban for homophobic slur
'Strong role model' Folau agrees 'to think about' impact of social media posts
Wales to face Scotland for charity in rare all-northern November clash

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie