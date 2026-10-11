Ireland's Finn Azaz continues impressive start to the season in Championship

Championship result on Sunday:

Southampton 1-0 Portsmouth

FINN AZAZ PRODUCED the crucial assist as Southampton ended a dramatic week with a memorable 1-0 derby win against Portsmouth.

It was the Ireland international’s fifth assist of the season, and he has registered eight goal involvements overall from nine Championship games.

Tonda Eckert’s men dug deep following Cameron Bragg’s red card to seal James Bree’s place in club folklore.

Neither side had won the south coast derby in the league since 2005, and Saints feared they would be going into Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship clash without their manager as the ‘Spygate’ fallout rumbled on.

But Eckert was on the St Mary’s touchline after this week finding out he had escaped with a suspended six-week ban, and Southampton celebrated with a hard-fought victory.

Bree sparked bedlam when providing a composed finish after being put behind by a wonderful Azaz pass, but hopes of a straightforward Sunday afternoon went up in smoke before the break.

Lift-off in the South Coast derby! Finn Azaz plays a wonderful ball through to James Bree, who makes no mistake with the finish 🔥 https://t.co/TVKrUX0UhJ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 11, 2026

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Homegrown midfielder Bragg picked up two bookings for a pair of panicked decisions, meaning Portsmouth had a man advantage for the entire second half.

John Mousinho’s men made life uncomfortable but could not find a way through as Saints celebrated a first league win against Pompey since 2004.

St Mary’s was bouncing before and after a game that was a far more engaging encounter than last season’s mind-numbing meeting here.

Southampton striker Cyle Larin was denied a dream opener by recalled goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid, but it was not one-way traffic as Pompey posed some problems.

Ryan Kavuma-McQueen flashed wildly across the face of goal and on-loan Jayden Meghoma got a shot on target, but the ex-Saints man would be caught napping in the 20th minute.

Azaz showed great vision to clip a lovely ball behind the Pompey back-line to right-back Bree, who took a touch and finished smartly before wheeling off in front of the away section.

Portsmouth survived a melee as the hosts sought a quick-fire second, but a couple of nervy moments from Saints midfielder Bragg changed the dynamics of the derby.

The 21-year-old received the game’s first yellow card in the 32nd minute for a panicked recovery challenge and then pulled back Ebou Adams after seeing the ball taken off his toe.

There were no arguments when referee Adam Herczeg showed a 44th-minute red, with Colby Bishop and Kavuma-McQueen having chances as Pompey stepped things up before the break.

Saints were on the back foot, and Leo Scienza wasted a glorious chance to give Eckert’s men breathing room. Azaz’s latest exquisite pass slipped through the Brazilian, but Schmid swatted his shot away.

That miss invited on Pompey, with half-time introduction Adrian Segecic having chances either side of a key Jack Stephens intervention.

Azaz was booked for a late challenge on Adams as tempers frayed, where Tyrese Shade fizzed just wide for Portsmouth and Zak Swanson hammered over.

Saints had to batten down the hatches amid increasing pressure and heart rates around Hampshire.

Odin Bailey thrashed wide, and Stephens’ pressure forced substitute Marko Milovanovic wide in stoppage time as Saints held on for victory.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy