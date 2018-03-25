  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Former Wales and Lions prop Adam Jones to retire at the end of the season

Jones will remain with Premiership club Harlequins as assistant forwards coach when he hangs up his boots at the end of the season.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 8:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,540 Views 4 Comments
Former Wales prop Adam Jones
FORMER WALES PROP Adam Jones will retire at the end of the season at the age of 37.

Jones on Sunday announced that he will hang up his boots 18 years after making his professional debut for Neath.

The veteran front-row forward, who went on two British and Irish Lions tours, will remain at Harlequins as assistant forwards coach on a full-time basis when his playing days come to an end.

“I’ll be officially retiring from playing at the end of the season. I’ve had a great career and never thought I’d go on to achieve what I have,” said Jones.

“I’m so passionately proud to have played so many times for Wales and was fortunate to be a part of three Grand Slam-winning teams.

“But it’s time to move onto the next chapter of my career and concentrate on coaching. Coaching is a route I have always wanted to go down, so this is an opportunity for me to work with and learn from two of the best in John Kingston and Graham Rowntree.

“We potentially have the best group of props in the Premiership at Harlequins, with England props Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler and Will Collier, plus the up-and-coming Lewis Boyce. So I hope to be able to help them push on with Harlequins and at international level.”

Jones won 95 caps for his country and played in three World Cups.

