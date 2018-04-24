  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Blacks release new video to hit back at Israel Folau anti-gay comments

TJ Perenara and Brad Weber both spoke out in support of the gay community.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 5:03 PM
30 minutes ago 663 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3976082
Israel Folau has come under fire for recent anti-gay comments.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Israel Folau has come under fire for recent anti-gay comments.
Israel Folau has come under fire for recent anti-gay comments.
Image: AAP/PA Images

NEW ZEALAND RUGBY have released an anti-discrimination video celebrating diversity as the fallout from Wallabies star Israel Folau’s anti-gay comments continues.

Filmed last year and tweeted by the All Blacks on Monday, the video features All Black stars and their female counterparts, the Black Ferns, promoting a message of inclusion with the hashtag #diversityisstrength.

“The next battle is different. The next enemy is truly formidable and deeply devious,” a voiceover says as members of the men’s and women’s teams line up in a stadium in Japan.

“It is discrimination –- an enemy that cannot be fought alone and must be defeated together. It will take more than 15 -– it will take thousands, millions.”

In the video, fans wave rainbow flags, the players’ black jerseys show similar colours when they are stretched and a jet trails multi-coloured streams over the stadium.

It was shot long before Folau’s social media comments that God’s plan for gay people was hell unless they repent their sins, but will be seen as a timely reinforcement of the response by New Zealand players to the Australian Test back’s controversial remarks.

All Blacks backs TJ Perenara and Brad Weber both spoke out in support of the gay community, with coach Steve Hansen saying he was proud of their stance.

Perenara and some of his Waikato Chiefs teammates wore rainbow laces during Saturday’s win over the Queensland Reds in Brisbane in the Super Rugby competition.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Forward thinking: Keith Earls prepares himself for action with daily visualisation work>

Poll: Who do you think will be this year’s Champions League finalists?>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
FOOTBALL
It was a weird few days - FA Cup final ref Oliver reflects on Buffon incident
It was a weird few days - FA Cup final ref Oliver reflects on Buffon incident
'I think Mo will feel pretty early in the game they are not his team-mates anymore'
'Shameful' Bolivian side forfeit match at 7-0 down after fielding youth team
LIVERPOOL
Poll: Who do you think will be this year's Champions League finalists?
Poll: Who do you think will be this year's Champions League finalists?
'They're much better than the 2005 Champions League-winning team... Even Steven Gerrard admits it'
Vote again on Brexit, Jurgen Klopp urges
LEINSTER
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
Leinster hopeful McFadden's hamstring injury doesn't rule him out of Bilbao
'We're not in the business of hoarding players, we're here to develop players'
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Put on a plate for me': Galway teen plays down first hat-trick for Brighton U23s
'Put on a plate for me': Galway teen plays down first hat-trick for Brighton U23s
'Seamus's defensive header at the end was just as good as my goal'
'What was wrong with our style today?' Allardyce hits back at Everton critics

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie