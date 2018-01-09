Amir Khan to ink with Hearn and Matchroom in bid to steer career back on track - report

FORMER WORLD CHAMPION Amir Khan is set to sign a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom ahead of a ring return in the spring, according to Boxing Scene.

The 31-year-old Bolton native is holding a press conference in London tomorrow and is expected to announce he has joined Hearn’s stable, which will see fight live on Sky Sports and edge closer to a long-awaited showdown with rival Kell Brook, who fights under the same banner.

A Matchroom move would also see Khan become a stablemate of Anthony Joshua, whom he falsely accused of having an affair with his wife last year.

Khan, 31-4(19KOs), last fought in May of 2016 when he moved from welterweight to a catchweight of 155 pounds and was brutally knocked out by Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez despite an impressive start to what was, in essence, a quixotic task.

He recently appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, and hinted just under two weeks ago at a major announcement with regards to his boxing career, which was parked entirely in 2017.

The sprightly welterweight remains a big name on either side of the Atlantic, and so his signing on the dotted line would benefit Hearn, too, who recently set up shop in America and is seeking to make a splash across the pond.

The 2004 Olympic silver medalist has stated his intention to fight three times in 2018 in a bid to rediscover the form which, at one juncture at the turn of the decade, saw him become one of the most exciting fighters on the planet.

Khan has recently been linked with a fight versus American former four-time world champion Adrien Broner.