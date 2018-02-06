  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 6 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I am not worried about my job' - 'Winner' Conte unconcerned about Chelsea future

The Italian has rejected suggestions that player power could hold the key to his future at Stamford Bridge.

By The42 Team Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 7:51 AM
3 hours ago 1,929 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3836106
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

ANTONIO CONTE DECLARED himself a “winner” despite a second thrashing for Chelsea in six days, with the Italian rejecting suggestions player power could hold the key to his Stamford Bridge future following the 4-1 drubbing at Watford.

One UK newspaper reported Conte would be sacked if his side followed a 3-0 humiliation at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday with another loss to Watford.

After Tiemoue Bakayoko’s first-half red card, late goals from Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra condemned Conte’s men to another heavy defeat – the first time Chelsea have lost consecutive Premier League games by a margin of at least three goals since 1995.

The heavy defeat at Vicarage Road on Monday piles the pressure on Conte and, although Eden Hazard scored a fine equaliser before Watford’s late flurry, the Belgium star was among a few key players who were notably well below-par.

Conte, however, denied claims his future at Stamford Bridge could be decided by his players, with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich reportedly in London to check on the club’s stilted progress.

“It is very difficult for me to transfer my thoughts,” Conte told a post-match press conference. ”I hope tonight you understand me, I am not worried about my job. I work every day and give 100 per cent. I am not worried.

“Every day and every press conference I am asked, but no. Tomorrow is another day. My soul is clear and I go to sleep without the problem that maybe I could do this. I try to do everything. If this problem becomes of the club it is okay. Life goes on.

“Do you think that a club can decide to sack a coach if there is not the support of the players? I think only here, only here, you think this. You think that the players have this power? Yes? This is wrong. This is wrong. If this happens, okay.

“But, I repeat, in my life when I was a player, I was captain of Juventus and never, ever, did I speak about a coach with my club. And, if the club tried to ask me, this is not my problem

“My task is to work with these players and to have honest players and they work with commitment. The problem is you try to create the problem. I do my job and I have zero issue to sleep.

“For sure, this is a difficult moment. If we want to find excuses, alibis, we can find everything. Tiredness, injuries… but this is not my way to face the situation, to solve the problem.

“The problems – you have to solve with work. You don’t win with excuses. In my life, I like to be a winner - and I’m a winner.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Pressure piled on Conte as late Watford show sinks 10-man Chelsea

The lost genius of Irish football: Remembering Liam Whelan, Dublin’s Busby Babe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Adam Lallana completely lost it in a Liverpool U23 game last night
Adam Lallana completely lost it in a Liverpool U23 game last night
Patriots star Tom Brady inspired Spurs talisman Harry Kane
'I am not worried about my job' - 'Winner' Conte unconcerned about Chelsea future
FRANCE
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland
French use of 'HIA' replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
Analysis: Ireland switch off at key moments for Thomas' sizzling try
FOOTBALL
Manchester United fans to pay respects for victims of Munich air disaster 60 years on
Manchester United fans to pay respects for victims of Munich air disaster 60 years on
Pressure piled on Conte as late Watford show sinks 10-man Chelsea
'If you can't enjoy Man City's style of play you won't enjoy football' – Rooney
IRELAND
'I'm feeling good and ready to go' - Ireland's Ward back in contention for club
'I'm feeling good and ready to go' - Ireland's Ward back in contention for club
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
There's a new guide for how charities can promote political causes without breaking the rules
SIX NATIONS
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie