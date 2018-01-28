  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 28 January, 2018
'Look there were conflicting issues' - Cork made goalkeeper change due to fixture clash

Anthony Nash had been named to start for the Kilkenny game but Patrick Collins played between the posts.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 10:09 AM
17 minutes ago 976 Views 2 Comments
Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash (file photo)
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK ULTIMATELY DECIDED not to start goalkeeper Anthony Nash in last night’s Division 1A hurling league tie against Kilkenny due to his club commitments with Kanturk in yesterday’s All-Ireland intermediate hurling semi-final.

Two-time All-Star winner Nash had been named to start for Cork when the team was announced on Thursday night for a game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh that had a throw-in time of 7pm.

The player had been keen to play despite having a tie with Kanturk in Newbridge at 2pm. The club match had been rescheduled after a postponement last Sunday due to an unplayable pitch at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

Kanturk defeated Armagh’s Middletown 3-13 to 0-12 with Nash firing home one of the goals from a penalty.

After the game he headed off the pitch to travel to Cork for the Rebels first tie at the new redeveloped stadium but manager John Meyler explained why a pre-match change was announced that saw Patrick Collins, last year’s Cork U21 captain, start between the posts.

Eoin Cadogan celebrates with Patrick Collins Eoin Cadogan celebrates with Patrick Collins after Cork's win. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Look there were conflicting issues. The match was on in Newbridge at two o’clock so getting a car down, if there were hold ups, things like that, we probably would have been inside in the dressing room waiting for Nash. Then we heard the match (might) be switched to Abbottstown.

“We’ve faith in Pa (Patrick Collins). That’s the call we make. Nash was very supportive of him but that’s what we want within the team and that’s what we want within the panel if somebody is missing that we’re able to play someone else.”

John Meyler and Brian Cody John Meyler and Brian Cody after last night's tie. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cork travel to face Wexford in a league encounter in Innovate Wexford Park at 2pm next Sunday but Nash will be tied up with a major club assignment.

Kanturk face Kilkenny’s St Patrick’s Ballyraggett in the All-Ireland intermediate hurling decider at 3.45pm in Croke Park.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

