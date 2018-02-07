  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte won't be sacked for now - reports

Last year’s Premier League champions are languishing 19 points behind leaders Manchester City.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 8:20 AM
3 hours ago 1,457 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3838048
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has come under pressure due to the team's poor recent results.
Image: Frank Augstein
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has come under pressure due to the team's poor recent results.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has come under pressure due to the team's poor recent results.
Image: Frank Augstein

ANTONIO CONTE WON’T be sacked as Chelsea manager in the short term at least after being granted a stay of execution by Roman Abramovich, according to reports on Tuesday.

Conte’s future with the troubled Premier League champions was cast into doubt on Monday after a dismal 4-1 defeat against Watford.

Fourth-placed Chelsea are languishing 19 points behind leaders Manchester City after a turbulent campaign marred by Conte’s squabble with his club’s hierarchy over their transfer policy.

Blues owner Abramovich has never been shy about wielding the axe when his managers under-perform and it was suggested the debacle at Vicarage Road, coming hot on the heels of a wretched home loss to Bournemouth, could prompt Conte’s dismissal.

But widespread reports in the British media on Tuesday claimed former Juventus and Italy manager Conte is now expected to remain in charge for Monday’s game against West Bromwich Albion.

While there were meetings between various Chelsea board members on Tuesday, it is understood they were non-football related, over other corporate and commercial issues, with the future of the manager not on the agenda.

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is among the big names who have been linked with the Chelsea job, but Conte is said to be refusing to contemplate resigning after less than two years in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian is believed to have irritated his squad with his demanding training schedule and intense personality.

And Conte has now given Chelsea’s players three days off to recover after the Watford defeat.

Having publicly complained about Chelsea’s failure to land his top transfer targets this season, Conte risked angering Abramovich last week when he questioned why the club hadn’t given him a vote of confidence amid speculation over his future.

Chelsea backed their manager, who still has 18 months of his contract to run, during the January transfer window by bringing in defender Emerson Palmieri from Roma and France forward Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Gary Cahill admits the squad needs to be held accountable for the performance against Watford.

“Whatever is decided, the players have to take responsibility. The manager has done an absolutely unbelievable job,” Cahill told the London Evening Standard.

“This is the worst I’ve felt for quite a while. Performance-wise, I didn’t recognise us or myself.

“It was abysmal. It hurts a lot when you come off after a performance like that.

“We just need to keep strong. I’ve been here before at this club – it’s about staying calm.”

© – AFP, 2018

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cork City squad in Rochdale to watch former team-mate in FA Cup action tonight>

‘They can remain in Ireland, complete their education and still play football at an elite level’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Riyad Mahrez reportedly absent from training since failing to force through Man City move last month
Riyad Mahrez reportedly absent from training since failing to force through Man City move last month
Leipzig boss says Keita's form 'not as consistent' since sealing Liverpool move
Liverpool warned 'Messi of goalkeepers' will cost 'far more than €50 million'
FRANCE
'That game was definitely my proudest moment in Irish rugby'
'That game was definitely my proudest moment in Irish rugby'
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
FOOTBALL
Jesse Lingard apologises over 'totally unacceptable' tweet during Munich memorial service
Jesse Lingard apologises over 'totally unacceptable' tweet during Munich memorial service
'My heart is in Madrid' — Chelsea keeper Courtois
Patriots star Tom Brady inspired Spurs talisman Harry Kane
IRELAND
'Weâre not in this to just kick penalties and drop goals' - Ireland on the attack
'We’re not in this to just kick penalties and drop goals' - Ireland on the attack
Toner willing to welcome Ryan competition with open arms
"Votes for women!": Suffragette's granddaughter returns to smash windows at Dublin Castle
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool sign young Colombian defender and send him on loan to Spain
Liverpool sign young Colombian defender and send him on loan to Spain
Adam Lallana completely lost it in a Liverpool U23 game last night
Salah's Messi-esque goal and more Premier League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie