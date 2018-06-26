This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 26 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Argentina fined for 'homophobic and insulting chants' during defeat to Croatia

Fifa said there were a range of incidents during the Group D clash.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Jun 2018, 12:25 AM
27 minutes ago 280 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4091764

THE ARGENTINE FOOTBALL Association (AFA) has been hit with a £80,085 fine for “homophobic and insulting chants” in their World Cup defeat to Croatia.

Argentina were beaten 3-0 in the Group D clash, with an error from goalkeeper Willy Caballero setting up a sensational upset for Lionel Messi’s side.

Fifa confirmed in a statement on Monday that the AFA has been sanctioned for a range of incidents during the defeat, which leaves Argentina on the brink of an early exit.

The punishment was handed out “for the involvement of Argentinian supporters in fights, throwing objects and homophobic and insulting chants”.

In addition, Fifa said the AFA had breached the media and marketing regulations by “failing to attend a flash interview after the match”.

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) was previously fined £7,616 for “discriminatory and insulting chants” during a 1-0 win over world champions Germany.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Can the Irish team learn from Iran and Morocco’s displays tonight?

‘VAR is not going well’: Queiroz fuming Ronaldo wasn’t sent-off for elbow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
On the brink, Argentina handed a final shot at World Cup salvation
As it happened: England vs Panama, World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Argentina fined for 'homophobic and insulting chants' during defeat to Croatia
Argentina fined for 'homophobic and insulting chants' during defeat to Croatia
'Records are there to be broken' - Suarez out to make more World Cup history with Uruguay
Maradona says Messi 'not guilty of anything' as Argentina face potential World Cup exit
ENGLAND
Can England dare to dream of World Cup glory?
Can England dare to dream of World Cup glory?
'I didn't particularly like the performance'
Could games like England-Panama become the norm at the 2026 World Cup?
WORLD CUP 2018
Can the Irish team learn from Iran and Morocco's displays tonight?
Can the Irish team learn from Iran and Morocco's displays tonight?
'Because Iran had suffered a couple of injustices, they said to give the penalty'
Heartbreak for Iran as Portugal survive after Ronaldo controversy
FIFA WORLD CUP
Uruguay top Group A as Suarez and Cavani fire them to victory over 10-man Russia
Uruguay top Group A as Suarez and Cavani fire them to victory over 10-man Russia
'F*** racism!' - Sweden players rally behind team-mate's powerful statement after online threats
Queiroz: Iran will follow the 'three Rs' against Ronaldo and Portugal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie