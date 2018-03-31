  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 31 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Murnin goal the crucial score as Armagh augment promotion with silverware at HQ

Kieran McGeeney’s side got the better of Fermanagh in the Division 3 final this afternoon.

By Daragh O Conchúir Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 7:01 PM
26 minutes ago 812 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3934582
Murnin's goal proved crucial as Armagh came out on top.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Murnin's goal proved crucial as Armagh came out on top.
Murnin's goal proved crucial as Armagh came out on top.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Armagh 1-16
Fermanagh 0-17

Daragh Ó Conchúir reports from Croke Park

A 54TH MINUTE GOAL by Andrew Murnin was the crucial score as Armagh confirmed their advancement to the second tier of the Allianz Football League as Division 3 champions.

Murnin was exceptional throughout but he won’t ever get an easier score, scooping to an empty net from about two metres, after Gregory McCabe contested Ben Crealey’s delivery with Fermanagh goalkeeper Patrick Cadden.

Fermanagh were heavily reliant on the free-taking of Séamus Quigley for scores but such was the indiscipline of the Armagh defence, there were plenty opportunities and he finished with nine points, all from set kicks.

Points from Aidan Forker, Murnin and Niall Grimley helped Armagh establish an early two-point lead but with Quigley, Declan McCusker and Conal Jones finding the target at the other end, Fermanagh were able to move ahead.

It was nip and tuck from there to the break and they went in level on 0-8 apiece.

Lively substitute Ryan McShane, Murnin and Patrick Burns helped Kieran McGeeney’s Orchard men move three clear and though Quigley reduced that by one, it looked curtains when Murnin raised the green flag.

Barry Mulrone tackled by Brendan Donaghy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Fermanagh have plenty of steel though and Ryan and Conall Jones kept them in touch, only for Armagh to make sure of the win with points from McShane and Grimley.

Rory Gallagher’s crew made it interesting in the four minutes of injury time, kicking the last three points through Tomás Corrigan, Conall Jones and Barry Mulrone but Armagh held out.

Scorers for Armagh: A Murnin 1-3; N Grimley 0-4(3fs); P Burns, A Forker, R McShane 0-2 each; B Crealey, G McCabe, N Rowland 0-1 each.

Scorers for Fermanagh: Seamus Quigley 0-9(fs); C Jones 0-3; R Jones 0-2; D McCusker, T Corrigan, B Mulrone 0-1.

Armagh

B Hughes

P Burns
A McKay
C Mackin

N Rowland
B Donaghy
G McCabe

S Sheridan
C Vernon

B Crealey
A Forker
N Grimley

R Grugan
A Murnin
E Rafferty

Subs:

R McShane for Vernon inj (33)
G McParland for Rafferty (47)
K Dyas for Rowland (60)
O Mac Íomhar for Grugan (70)
R Owens for Mackin (70+2)

Fermanagh

P Cadden

M Jones
C Cullen
E McHugh

B Mulrone
D McCusker
J McMahon

E Donnelly
R Jones

T Clarke
C McGee
A Breen

Seán Quigley
C Jones
Séamus Quigley.

Subs:

C Corrigan for Seán Quigley BC (4)
K Connor for McHugh (ht)
R Corrigan for McGee (41)
E Maguire for McMahon (64)

Referee: J Molloy (Galway)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Down relegated to Division 3 despite win over Tipperary, while Meath survive

Memorable campaign ends in disappointment for Carlow as Laois clinch Division 4 title

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh O Conchúir
@RebelDevil71
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Stunning Andrew Conway try sends Munster into Champions Cup semi-final
Stunning Andrew Conway try sends Munster into Champions Cup semi-final
'It's just me. I always feel a bit better if we had a little scuffle in the game!'
'Saracens is the ultimate test for us. Are we ready? It's hard to say'
FOOTBALL
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'
United bump Liverpool back out of second place thanks to Lukaku and Sanchez
Unstoppable Salah marks Klopp milestone with late winner at Selhurst Park
MANCHESTER UNITED
As it happened: Man United vs Swansea, Premier League
As it happened: Man United vs Swansea, Premier League
Mourinho has 'no problem' picking Luke Shaw despite recent criticism of defender
Man City could clinch title next weekend and more Premier League talking points
LIVERPOOL
United and Liverpool set to meet in 107,000-capacity college football stadium
United and Liverpool set to meet in 107,000-capacity college football stadium
'It's all up for Manchester United now': An Easter collapse, Anfield and dressing-room 'f**k yous'
Liverpool legend places Salah on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
'We've got to be smart, we've got to be physical and we've got to win big moments'
Scarlets book Champions Cup semi-final date against either Leinster or Saracens

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie