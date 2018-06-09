'I have a contract at West Ham' - Arnautovic ignoring Man Utd rumours

MARKO ARNAUTOVIC REMAINS reluctant to be drawn on links to Manchester United, with the West Ham forward prepared to let transfer rumours be discussed by others.

The Austria international has been mooted as a summer target for the Red Devils as Jose Mourinho reportedly seeks to bring added creativity and goal threat into his side.

Arnautovic has proved his Premier League pedigree during spells with Stoke and West Ham, with the 29-year-old having been able to catch the eye in struggling sides.

Mourinho, who has previously worked with the forward at Serie A side Inter, was recently spotted at a friendly fixture Arnautovic was involved in, prompting suggestions he was looking to sign him.

Arnautovic has been quizzed on the reported interest from United on a regular basis since that outing against Russia, but he is giving little away when it comes to his future.

Pressed for an update on his situation by Sky Sports Austria, he said: “I am happy with my job. Whatever happens will happen. I’ve never heard anything.

“Even three weeks ago, I haven’t heard anything. That’s why I cannot say anything about it. The only thing that bothers me is that I am in good health and that I am able to play football.

“I have a contract at West Ham – that’s all we have to talk about.”

While keeping his cards close to his chest, Arnautovic did recently admit to being flattered by the interest being shown in him from Mourinho.

He said: “It’s nice to hear, I haven’t heard anything from my brother, my agent.

“You can keep asking this question but you’ll never hear the answer from me.”

Arnautovic only joined West Ham for a club-record £20 million ($27m) fee in the summer of 2017 and is tied to a contract through to 2022.