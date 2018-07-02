This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Monday 2 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Balotelli fails to report for Nice training on Patrick Vieira's first day in charge

“We expected him at training today,” said Vieira.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Jul 2018, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,734 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4103996

MARIO BALOTELLI FAILED to report for the first day of pre-season training at Nice – new head coach Patrick Vieira’s first in charge of the club.

The Italy international has been strongly linked with a move away from the Allianz Riviera this summer, with Marseille persistently linked with a player who has previously indicated his desire to return to his homeland.

Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira has admitted that he expected the 27-year-old striker to be present along with Alassane Plea, who was also absent, albeit with reports suggesting he had airline trouble.

Balotelli, meanwhile, was content to post a video of himself playing football yesterday with rapper 6ix9ine on Instagram.

“It was planned that all the players would be here,” Vieira told the media.

“Unfortunately, these two were not present. We will try to understand why.

“We expected him [Balotelli] at training today. What’s certain is he wasn’t there and that [his absence] wasn’t planned. We’ll wait and see what happens.”

Balotelli’s contract at the club has expired but a clause in his contract means Nice are entitled to €10 million from his next club if he departs.

Salah’s new deal ‘speaks very loudly’ of Liverpool’s ambitions – Klopp

England don’t ‘frighten’ us – Colombia goalkeeper Ospina

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Croatia prevail on penalties to book World Cup quarter-final spot as Danes exit
Croatia prevail on penalties to book World Cup quarter-final spot as Danes exit
Iniesta announces international retirement following Spain's World Cup exit
As it happened: Croatia vs Denmark, World Cup last-16
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Salah's new deal 'speaks very loudly' of Liverpool's ambitions - Klopp
Salah's new deal 'speaks very loudly' of Liverpool's ambitions - Klopp
England don't 'frighten' us - Colombia goalkeeper Ospina
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
ARGENTINA
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
Facing an uncertain future, Lionel Messi avoids media after Argentina crash out of World Cup
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
McEleney returns to Dundalk from Oldham while UCD striker also makes move to Oriel Park
McEleney returns to Dundalk from Oldham while UCD striker also makes move to Oriel Park
Stephen Kenny plays down speculation about key Dundalk player's potential departure
Former Premier League defender set for Cork City debut
WORLD CUP 2018
Russia stun Spain on penalties as hosts progress to World Cup quarter-finals
Russia stun Spain on penalties as hosts progress to World Cup quarter-finals
As it happened: Spain vs Russia, World Cup last-16
Diego Maradona's blatant disregard for the rules and more of this week's best sportswriting

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie