Barcelona's record signing set for return on Thursday night after being out injured since September

BARCELONA STRIKER OUSMANE Dembele, who has been sidelined since September, has been cleared to make his comeback in Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash against Celta Vigo.

Ousmane Dembele in action for Barcelona against Juventus in September. Source: Manuel Blondeau/Aop.Press

The French international has not played since tearing his hamstring at Getafe on September 16, just three games into his Barca career following a €105 million move from Borussia Dortmund that could rise to as much as €145 million.

Dembele limps off injured during Barcelona's match against Getafe in September. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“After a lengthy recovery process from an injury to the femoral biceps on his left thigh, the 20-year-old Frenchman is now available for (Barcelona coach) Ernesto Valverde,” Barcelona stated today..

Holders Barcelona will face Celta Vigo, coached by former Barca goalkeeper and assistant manager Juan Carlos Unzue, in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Cup.

