  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Devil incarnate' football coach Barry Bennell sentenced to 30 years for child sex abuse

The 64-year-old was found guilty on 50 counts.

By AFP Monday 19 Feb 2018, 3:22 PM
Updated 8 hours ago 13,742 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3860355
Barry Bennell was sentenced today in Liverpool Crown Court.
Image: PA
Barry Bennell was sentenced today in Liverpool Crown Court.
Barry Bennell was sentenced today in Liverpool Crown Court.
Image: PA

DISGRACED FORMER FOOTBALL coach Barry Bennell was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday for abusing 12 boys he coached between 1979 and 1991, with the judge branding him “sheer evil”.

Bennell, 64, who coached at Manchester City and other teams, was found guilty last week of dozens of child sexual offences, including indecent assault, buggery and attempted buggery.

Police have said scores more complainants have come forward since the case started, bringing the number of possible victims to more than 100.

“You were the devil incarnate. You stole their childhoods and their innocence to satisfy your own perversion,” Judge Clement Goldstone said as he read out the sentence in a court in Liverpool, northwest England.

“Your behaviour towards these boys in grooming and seducing them before subjecting them to, in some cases, the most serious, degrading and humiliating abuse was sheer evil.”

Bennell, who has already served three jail terms totalling 15 years for similar offences involving 16 other victims, stared at the floor and nodded as Goldstone handed down the sentence.

Some members of the public began to applaud as he was sent down, but the judge ordered them to stop.

He outlined how Bennell’s abuse had destroyed the enthusiasm his victims felt for football and caused them to suffer problems including suicidal thoughts, alcoholism and depression.

Earlier in the hearing Monday, one of his victims walked over to the courtroom dock and calmly said: “Barry. Barry. Why?”

During his six-week trial, Bennell was accused of committing “industrial scale” levels of abuse against vulnerable pre-pubescent boys in his care.

Victims told how he had a “power hold” over them as they dreamed of becoming professional footballers.

Bennell’s latest crimes emerged in late 2016 when former Liverpool and Tottenham star Paul Stewart broke his 40-year silence and revealed how he was abused as a teenager, shortly after former Crewe player Andy Woodward went public with allegations against Bennell.

The case has sparked wider allegations of sexual and physical abuse of boys at football clubs across Britain in the 1970s and 1980s, some of whom went on to become heroes of the terraces and international stars.

Nearly 800 victims have come forward against more than 100 coaches, leading to accusations that some of the game’s most famous and loved clubs covered up allegations of abuse of boys in their care.

- (C) AFP 2018

Originally published 3:20 PM, yesterday

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
FOOTBALL
'You want to shine when you play the best in the world' - Hazard aiming for Messi heights
'You want to shine when you play the best in the world' - Hazard aiming for Messi heights
'My work is to be the players' nightmare until the end of the season'
Brazilian derby abandoned after 10 red cards shown
IRELAND
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
'These are players we'd love to see playing in Wales and playing in the red jersey'
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Schmidt calls up Scannell, Cooney and Ringrose to Ireland's Six Nations squad
‘He’s always had to prove himself’ - Ken Owens believes Warren Gatland doesn’t get credit he deserves
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'I want to be the best player in the league... I've seen stuff written about me and it only helps'
'I want to be the best player in the league... I've seen stuff written about me and it only helps'
Here's the new away kit Dundalk have launched for the 2018 season
'The doorbell rings at 4am. It's a taxi with Joe Royle... We ended up having rasher sandwiches in the kitchen'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie