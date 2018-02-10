Sammon of College scores again - but Forrest hattrick fires Celtic into quarter-finals

Celtic 3-2 Partick Thistle

IRELAND’S CONOR SAMMON netted his sixth goal in as many games, but it wasn’t enough for Partick Thistle as James Forrest’s hattrick fired holders Celtic into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

A quick-fire Forrest double had Celtic 2-0 up and cruising inside the opening 10 minutes at Celtic Park.

But the visitors grabbed a lifeline in the 20th minute when a sloppy mistake from Jozo Simunovic allowed Kris Doolan to halve the deficit.

Forrest wrapped up his first Celtic hattrick nine minutes into the second half when he was set up by Scott Sinclair.

And although Sammon’s late goal put Celtic under unnecessary pressure for the final six minutes, Brendan Rodgers’ side booked their place in the last eight to keep their dream of another domestic treble alive.

