  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Saturday 20 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's how the race for the 8 Champions Cup quarter-final berths stands

A big day of European rugby awaits tomorrow.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 9:21 PM
18 minutes ago 8,776 Views 16 Comments
http://the42.ie/3808676
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE QUALIFICATION PICTURE has become a little clear following the conclusion of three pools today, but the race for the Champions Cup quarter-finals is set to go down to the wire tomorrow afternoon.

Scarlets’ stunning victory over Toulon has secured their passage through as Pool 5 winners and last year’s runners-up, Clermont, have also safely advanced thanks to their defeat of Ospreys earlier.

Three-time winners Toulon, meanwhile, are also confirmed as one of the three best runners-up having earned a losing bonus-point at Parc y Scarlets, leaving four more berths up for grab when the pool stages conclude on Sunday.

Here is the top eight as it stands:

1. Leinster (Q) — 27 points
2. Clermont (Q) — 22 points
3. Scarlets (Q) — 21 points
4. Ulster — 17 points
5. Munster — 16 points
6. Toulon (q) — 19 points
7. Saracens — 18 points
8. La Rochelle 16 points

Both Munster and Ulster know what they need to do to stay there with Johann van Graan’s side hosting Castres at Thomond Park [KO 1pm] and the northern province away at Wasps [KO 3.15pm].

Following today’s results, Munster will secure a place in the knockout stages with a win of any kind but a bonus-point victory would give them home advantage for their quarter-final tie.

Similarly, victory for Ulster at the Ricoh Arena would see them advance for the first time since 2014 — but Racing 92 (15), Wasps (12) and Castres (12) are all also still in the hunt for qualification.

It’s also worth noting that if teams from different pools finish on the same points, qualification/rankings will be determined as follows:

(i) the best aggregate points difference from the pool stage; or
(ii) if equal, the number of tries scored in the pool stage; or
(iii) if equal, the club with the fewest number of players suspended under disciplinary rules in the pool stage; or
(iv) if unresolved, by drawing lots.

Based on the current top eight standings, this is the quarter-final line-up:

  • Leinster v La Rochelle
  • Clermont v Saracens
  • Scarlets v Toulon
  • Ulster v Munster

But there is plenty of rugby still to be played and plenty of twists and turns to come.

Sunday’s fixtures:

  • Pool 4: Leicester Tigers v Racing 92, 1pm
  • Pool 4: Munster v Castres, 1pm
  • Pool 1: Wasps v Ulster, 3.15pm
  • Pool 1: La Rochelle v Harlequins, 3.15pm

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007

Seven-try Saracens face anxious wait after keeping quarter-final hopes alive

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
Man City recover from Liverpool setback to go 12 points clear
ARSENAL
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Sanchez-less Arsenal run riot, McCarthy injury overshadows Everton draw
Arsenal offer €50 million for Dortmund star - report
FOOTBALL
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
Monchi issues strong statement but doesn't rule out Chelsea move for 'motivated' Dzeko
Hazard dazzles with brace as Conte's men get back on track with four-goal win
LEINSTER
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Win in France underlines Leinster's credentials as Champions Cup favourites
Leinster advance as top seeds after completing clean sweep in Montpellier
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007
Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007
Seven-try Saracens face anxious wait after keeping quarter-final hopes alive
As it happened: Montpellier v Leinster, Champions Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie