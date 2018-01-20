Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007

SCARLETS HAVE QUALIFIED for the knockout stages of the Champions Cup for the first time since 2007 after a thrilling, tension-laden, victory over three-time champions Toulon in front of a full house at Parc y Scarlets.

A 30-27 victory sees the Welsh region top Pool 5 while Toulon have also booked their place in the quarter-finals by virtue of their losing bonus-point.

The Top 14 outfit finish the pool campaign with 19 points and are confirmed as one of the best runners-up.

After losing their first two games of the campaign, Wayne Pivac’s side followed up last week’s stunning win at Bath with another heroic performance to see off the French heavyweights in front of a crowd of 14,476.

Tries from Tom Prydie, man of the match Hadleigh Parkes and Dan Jones proved enough for Scarlets to edge the shoot-out.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):