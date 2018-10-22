Champions Cup try of the round: Médard's knockout blow or Mafi's storming burst?

IT WAS ANOTHER high-scoring round of Heineken Champions Cup action, with Toulouse, Saracens, Racing 92 and Newcastle Falcons — the competition’s surprise package — all starting their respective campaigns with two wins from two.

But the competitive nature of every pool is underlined by the fact no club has a maximum 10 points after two rounds, with Munster the only other unbeaten side after their away draw at Exeter and bonus-point defeat of Gloucester.

Médard scored twice against Leinster on Sunday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Furthermore, Glasgow’s win at the Cardiff Arms Park on Sunday was the only away victory over the weekend, whereas there were five in round one, while Leinster — having embarked on an unbeaten run to their fourth star last season — were, of course, beaten in Toulouse.

Maxime Médard’s two tries in the four-time winner’s dramatic 28-27 win over the holders brings up him to a total of 22 European scores, third on his club’s all-time tournament list behind Michel Marfaing on 24 and Vincent Clerc with 36.

Médard’s second try, when he finished off a stunning team move which started in their own 22, is one of five tries nominated for the EPCR try of the round.

The second try on the shortlist was also a decisive score as Wasps flanker Thomas Young crossed at the end of a devastating, six-man break to secure a share of the spoils during an epic 35-35 draw with Bath on Saturday.

Teddy Thomas of Racing 92 is in the running, too, after his spectacular effort in the win over Ulster, which saw Finn Russell collect his own chip over the top, before releasing the French winger to speed home.

The individual score of Castres lock Steve Mafi will take some beating. He burst through four Exeter tackles to help his side record a 29-25 victory on Saturday, while Joe Cokanasiga is also nominated for his try in that thrilling draw at the Ricoh Arena.

While not nominated by the EPCR, Jonny Gray’s try for Glasgow Warriors gets our approval and can be voted for below.

Happy Monday #WarriorNation



Start your week with a bang... pic.twitter.com/JZ7RTKj13B — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) October 22, 2018

Who gets your vote?

