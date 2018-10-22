This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Champions Cup try of the round: Médard's knockout blow or Mafi's storming burst?

Here are the six contenders for the round two award.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Oct 2018, 5:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,719 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4299115

IT WAS ANOTHER high-scoring round of Heineken Champions Cup action, with Toulouse, Saracens, Racing 92 and Newcastle Falcons — the competition’s surprise package — all starting their respective campaigns with two wins from two. 

But the competitive nature of every pool is underlined by the fact no club has a maximum 10 points after two rounds, with Munster the only other unbeaten side after their away draw at Exeter and bonus-point defeat of Gloucester.

Maxime Médard runs in to score a try Médard scored twice against Leinster on Sunday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Furthermore, Glasgow’s win at the Cardiff Arms Park on Sunday was the only away victory over the weekend, whereas there were five in round one, while Leinster — having embarked on an unbeaten run to their fourth star last season — were, of course, beaten in Toulouse.

Maxime Médard’s two tries in the four-time winner’s dramatic 28-27 win over the holders brings up him to a total of 22 European scores, third on his club’s all-time tournament list behind Michel Marfaing on 24 and Vincent Clerc with 36.

Médard’s second try, when he finished off a stunning team move which started in their own 22, is one of five tries nominated for the EPCR try of the round.

The second try on the shortlist was also a decisive score as Wasps flanker Thomas Young crossed at the end of a devastating, six-man break to secure a share of the spoils during an epic 35-35 draw with Bath on Saturday.

Teddy Thomas of Racing 92 is in the running, too, after his spectacular effort in the win over Ulster, which saw Finn Russell collect his own chip over the top, before releasing the French winger to speed home.

The individual score of Castres lock Steve Mafi will take some beating. He burst through four Exeter tackles to help his side record a 29-25 victory on Saturday, while Joe Cokanasiga is also nominated for his try in that thrilling draw at the Ricoh Arena.

While not nominated by the EPCR, Jonny Gray’s try for Glasgow Warriors gets our approval and can be voted for below.

Who gets your vote?


Poll Results:








Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    Man City are not ready to win the Champions League, claims Guardiola
    'Nothing to hide': Mourinho confirms Sanchez out of Juventus clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    BOXING
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    ULSTER
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    'I think our players are getting better and putting their hands up for Ireland'
    'It has definitely been everything I thought it would be and more' - Zebo

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie