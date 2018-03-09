  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 9 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'John Terry has been a big loss' - Conte highlights absence of former Chelsea skipper

Terry was back at the Chelsea training ground this week to provide moral support to under-fire boss Antonio Conte.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Mar 2018, 3:48 PM
2 hours ago 1,635 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3894965
Conte and Terry won the Premier League together last season.
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA
Conte and Terry won the Premier League together last season.
Conte and Terry won the Premier League together last season.
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA

ANTONIO CONTE HAS conceded John Terry’s absence has represented a “big loss” for Chelsea this season.

Terry joined promotion-chasing Aston Villa in July after 19 seasons at Stamford Bridge in which he won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups and featured in Champions League and Europa League-winning campaigns.

The central defender made just nine league appearances in his final year at Chelsea but provided valuable off-field support to Conte as the Italian led the west London club to the title.

Terry paid a visit to Chelsea’s training ground in Cobham this week to try to lift morale with the club having lost four of their last five league games to sit fifth in the table.

“For us it was a big loss,” Conte said of the former England captain.

Chelsea Training Session Terry visited a Chelsea training session this week. Source: Darren Walsh

“I tried to keep him for another season but he wanted to play and I understood this. I wished him the best and for his family.

“JT’s role last season was incredible. He didn’t play a lot of games but despite this his commitment was incredible, he helped me a lot. We are talking about a player with great experience.

“For John, Chelsea is home and he can come when he wants, the doors are open for him and for [all] the players that write the history of this club.

“For me, it’s always a pleasure to see him and have a chat. It’s right also for the players to see him again, [he's] their old captain.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Jimmy Magee to be honoured as FAI announce 2018 International Award nominees

Chris Hughton wins his first Premier League Manager of the Month award

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United and Liverpool scrap it out for second and the Premier League talking points
Man United and Liverpool scrap it out for second and the Premier League talking points
Sleepless Wenger reveals support from old enemy Fergie
'John Terry has been a big loss' - Conte highlights absence of former Chelsea skipper
FOOTBALL
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâs funeral
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astori’s funeral
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
IRELAND
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
Jimmy Magee to be honoured as FAI announce 2018 International Award nominees
Government considering the roll-out of free contraception
SCOTLAND
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
JUVENTUS
Son: 'Spurs deserved to go through'
Son: 'Spurs deserved to go through'
Chiellini: It's the history of Tottenham to miss out
Two quick-fire goals from Juventus send Spurs out of the Champions League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie