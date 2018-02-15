  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 16 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win

Michy Batshuayi has got his stint in Germany off to a good start.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 8:45 PM
4 hours ago 7,245 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3854730
Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi.
Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi.
Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi.

MICHY BATSHUAYI’S SENSATIONAL start to life at Borussia Dortmund continued apace at Signal Iduna Park on Thursday as another double sealed a 3-2 Europa League victory over Atalanta.

Belgium striker Batshuayi has made an immediate impact since joining Dortmund and continued his goalscoring run with a pair of second-half strikes to secure a slender advantage.

Atalanta topped a group including French contenders Lyon and Everton, and threatened another surprise as Josip Ilicic scored twice in quick succession to turn the game around after Andre Schurrle had put Dortmund ahead with just his second goal of the season.

However, Batshuayi sealed a double of his own to put Dortmund on top and preserve Stoger’s unbeaten home record with Dortmund.

The Chelsea loanee produced a pair of unerring finishes to take his tally to five goals in just three games, proving an able replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and perhaps showing Antonio Conte what he has missed out on.

Dortmund will need the Belgian on fine form again in a week’s time, although this stirring comeback and Atalanta’s recent defeats to Napoli and Juventus on home turf will give the Bundesliga side confidence of making the next round.

With the ‘Yellow Wall’ in fine voice, Dortmund made a positive start and Marco Reus went close to an early nerve-settler, but pulled his low shot wide, having been released by the impressive Schurrle.

Atalanta were just as threatening at the other end and a brisk counter-attack opened up a chance for Bryan Cristante, though his effort was blocked by Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Mattia Caldara failed to convert the resulting corner at the back post.

Having survived that scare, Dortmund began to take control, only for the finishing of Schurrle and Batshuayi to let them down.

Both would later make amends, with the Germany winger doing so on the half-hour, reacting quickly to slide home the opener after an initial heavy touch controlling Lukasz Piszczek’s pass.

Atalanta seemed to react to coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s instructions after the break and the Italians were ahead within 10 minutes of the restart.

Ilicic grabbed both goals to silence Signal Iduna Park, the first a curling effort after taking down Leonardo Spinazzola’s cross, while his second was a simple tap-in after Roman Burki failed to hold Cristante’s effort.

Their lead only lasted nine minutes, as Batshuayi was allowed to advance upfield and pick his spot, Etrit Berisha left grasping at a fine long-range effort.

And there was one final twist as Batshuayi secured a first-leg victory with a stoppage-time winner, pouncing on Mario Gotze’s pass after a terrible clearance from Rafael Toloi.

Source: Daily Soccer Plus/YouTube
Source: Daily Soccer Plus/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Arsenal cruise to Europa League victory in Sweden>

Bohs beat Shamrock Rovers to Leeds United youngster>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Arsenal cruise to Europa League victory in Sweden
Conte given Man Utd shirt signed by Mourinho in bizarre stunt
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
LIVERPOOL
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Gerrard: 'It's not fair to compare Salah to Messi'
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
SIX NATIONS
'I've seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already!'
'I've seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already!'
Larmour set for Leinster game time as Schmidt releases players for provincial duty
Schmidt's Ireland blow off the cobwebs with high-intensity session against the U20s

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie